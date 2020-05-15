An upbeat Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday he is confident state residents will handle the reopening of Louisiana's economy with good sense and avoid any resumption of strict stay-at-home orders sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am actually confident we can do this in a responsible way," Edwards told reporters. "I think we can do this and keep cases down."

The governor made his comments as restaurants, businesses and barber shops Friday began taking advantage of looser rules after nearly two months of restrictions sparked by the health emergency.

Edwards said residents have clearly taken the health threats seriously since the state was a global hot spot.

"We have made tremendous progress," he said. "Just think where we were six or seven weeks ago."

The state, and the New Orleans area in particular, earlier experienced some of the highest number of positive tests per capita for the virus in the world.

"But at the same time we know we made progress because people complied with the orders," Edwards said.

"I am optimistic," he added.

"But we are going to keep an eye on things through testing, through the contact tracing," Edwards said.

Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the state's Office of Public Health, said in the early stages of the pandemic the peak of the cases in Louisiana was expected to be around May 15.

Instead, Billioux noted, the state is moving to lift some of the restrictions that have been in place for weeks.

The governor announced Monday that the state would move to Phase 1 of the economy's reopening after his current stay-at-home order expires Friday.

That means previously shuttered churches, barber shops and restaurants can operate at 25% of capacity, and a host of other businesses are allowed to resume business on a limited basis.

Restaurants will be allowed to move from carry-out to dine-in services and casinos, gyms, lap pools, motor vehicle offices, nail and beauty salons and movie theaters are turning their lights back on.

Residents are still being urged to wear masks or other face coverings in public, maintain social distancing and that those 65 years old or with health conditions that make them susceptible to the virus continue to limit their travel.

The state reported 348 new cases of the virus Friday, bringing the total to 33,837.

Another 31 residents died from COVID-19 -- the illness caused by the virus -- and fatalities total 2,382.

Edwards, in response to a question, said "I hope and pray" that no order is needed for tougher restrictions because of a dangerous spike in cases.

"I don't know what that will look like," he said.

The governor noted that any such setback would damage the state's already reeling economy, including record unemployment claims, plummeting oil prices and a $1 billion hole in state revenue estimates.

Edwards said the state will be on guard for a possible second wave of the virus in the fall, which happened during the Spanish flu epidemic in 1918.

"We are aware that that is a possibility," he said.

Edwards said state officials "are not going to let our guard down" and continue testing and contact tracing to minimize any outbreaks.

The governor said 298 contact tracers finished their training this week, and he encouraged residents to answer if they get a call to let them know they came in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus -- 877-766-2130.

He said the number is connected with the firm the state is contracting with for the service and noted that similar steps have been taken in the past for smallpox and other ailments.

The person that tested positive for the coronavirus is not identified.

Edwards also announced that the state has won approval from the U. S. Department of Agriculture to help feed 611,430 public school students during the pandemic.

The assistance is meant to replace the breakfasts and lunches students would have received during the 50 days classrooms were closed to help combat the spread of the virus.

It applies to students who qualify for free and reduced-price meals -- 85% of public school students.

Families will be notified by local school systems and can qualify for debit cards of $285 per child.

"This might be the only way some of our most vulnerable children can obtain a nutritious breakfast or lunch," Edwards said in a statement.