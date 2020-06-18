Gov. John Bel Edwards urged Louisiana residents to “do a real gut check” about whether they are taking enough personal precautions to lessen their coronavirus risk, as the state is showing a worrying rise in cases over the last week.
The Acadiana, Lake Charles and central Louisiana regions are seeing rises in hospitalizations that Edwards and his chief public health adviser, Dr. Alex Billioux, called concerning. Billioux described the rise in coronavirus cases in Acadiana as “very alarming.”
“We're seeing a rate of rise that in two weeks could make us look like Texas or could make us look like Mississippi” where cases are growing significantly, Billioux said.
Below is a look at specific regions in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Dept. of Health, and what the trends in coronavirus data look like. Click on the graphics to see larger versions.
