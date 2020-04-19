Carol Ter Haar stepped into her powder room with a pair of kitchen scissors about three weeks ago. Desperate for a haircut, she grabbed her bangs in one hand and her makeshift shears in the other.

Ter Haar had watched her stylist cut her hair for years. Though Ter Haar lacked any professional training, she believed she could mimic techniques she had observed hundreds of times. Ter Haar cut half her bangs and stopped.

“It was really bad,” said Ter Haar, a university supervisor at Southeastern. “Of course using kitchen scissors probably isn't the right thing. It was sort of oily and greasy to start with. I guess I didn't clean it off very good from using it for the vegetables.”

Ter Haar accepted the state of her hair. Normally dyed brown and cut short, it has grown in different lengths on either side. The bangs showed up last month. A unibrow appeared. Her natural color, which she described as “mousy white,” has replaced a weekly brunette rinse, another effect of coronavirus shutdowns.

“No pictures,” Ter Haar said. “That would be scary.”

Thousands of salons and barber shops have closed throughout Louisiana, leaving hair to grow uncontrollably for more than a month. Mirrors reflect disheveled heads. Experimentation beckons, offering an escape from boredom. At-home haircuts have become a last resort for people who just can’t wait any longer.

When Louisiana issued its stay-at-home order March 23, some businesses had already closed because of coronavirus. Professional barbers and stylists had to stop working the next day, their jobs considered nonessential. The order prohibited them from allowing customers in their shops or visiting the home of a client. Otherwise, they could lose their license.

With professionals unavailable to cut and style hair, edges disappeared, natural roots emerged and artificial color washed out, revealing coifs people hadn’t seen in decades. Sales of grooming products spiked. Two weeks ago, Nielsen found year-to-date sales of hair coloring (+145%), nail polish remover (+97%) and electric hair groomers (+64%), rose across America.

The temporary closures have forced people to decide between cutting their own hair or waiting until barber shops and salons reopen. Either way, people must live with the consequences of their grooming choices.

“You gash yourself,” said Morgan Miguez, a hair stylist at Eutopia Salon, “or you wait and you look like a mop.”

In the month since businesses closed, haircuts requiring regular maintenance have grown bushy and lost their intended shapes. Last week, Jordan Rheams, a producer at WBRZ, spent more than two hours researching hair products for the small afro that has formed on his head. Rheams tried hats for a couple weeks. Then his hair out-grew them.

Hesitant to trust anyone but his barber around his hair, Rheams embraced a look he hadn’t sported since he was about 11 years old. He bought a hair sponge and an afro pick.

“Man,” Rheams said, laughing, “I look terrible.”

Meanwhile in New Orleans, Skye Blancher’s 16-year-old cousin asked her to cut his hair. Blancher, a part-time receptionist at Eutopia, does not have a cosmetology license, but she has worked in salons for years and sometimes shaves her boss’s head. Blancher’s cousin wanted a buzz cut.

“You do realize her boss is bald, right?” Blancher’s boyfriend said.

Blancher’s cousin didn’t care. They sat in the backyard, and Blancher borrowed her uncle’s clippers. Using a short guard, Blancher cut her cousin’s hair. The loose trimmings clumped below them. Her cousin loved the final look.

Some at-home haircuts were not planned. About two weeks into the shutdown, Chelsea and Cody Salomone found hair covering the floor of their kitchen. Two of their four children had needed scissors for a school project. Instead, they cut each other’s hair.

The Salomones blended the patchy cuts, but a few weeks later, the same children, boys aged 7 and 5, cut their hair again. Chelsea has since revoked their scissor privileges. She cuts paper for them when they’re assigned a project.

“They're looking OK right now, and the good news is we don't have to go anywhere with them,” said Cody, who recently trimmed his own hair. Chelsea filmed her husband as he used electric clippers. She sent the video to her hairdresser.

“I am considering just letting it grow a little bit longer,” Cody said. “This might be my last opportunity to grow out some hair before I lose it all.”

“As long as it doesn't look like my hair,” Chelsea said, “we're OK.”

Stuck at home, professionals have watched all this from afar. After seeing results of amateur styling on social media, they warned against cheap at-home solutions, especially for artificial coloring.

The temptation to experiment may feel stronger than ever as people spend weeks quarantined indoors, but the consequences can be expensive and traumatic. One brunette friend of Miguez tried to dye her hair red with a store-bought product.

“Her hair literally looks like an exploded strawberry,” Miguez said, laughing. “It looks like she touched the electric socket and red was sprayed at her. She fried it. It looks like Chucky almost.”

Color correction will cost hundreds of dollars.

“It may seem like a great idea at first, but a lot of the time, you either damage your hair or regret it,” Blancher said. “Please be patient. We'll take care of you as soon as possible.”

Many hairdressers have experienced the same grooming conundrums as everyone else. Their coworkers can’t help like usual, and though they have the expertise to cut their own hair, they can’t see their entire head. Miguez has worn a lot of hats, used dry shampoo and pulled her hair into messy buns, waiting for restrictions to ease.

While shaggy hair grows across the state, the shutdowns pose an economic threat to the cosmetology industry. Hairdressers can’t work, so their income has stalled. Bills pile up. Owners worry about their employees. The businesses, like so many others, have lost money. Some will permanently close.

The profession hopes restrictions will ease at the end of the month as Louisiana moves toward the next phase of its stay-at-home order. Steve Young, executive director of the Louisiana Board of Cosmetology, said salons could reopen under a number of precautions, including hairdressers wearing masks and gloves, allowing a limited number of customers inside and disinfecting equipment between every client.

“We're asking possibly that we'd be able to open with one person coming at a prescribed time, not just people lined up or piled up in there,” Young said. “A very simple procedure that will allow us to do a very clean and healthy service.”

After more than a month of closures, the industry also hopes business will boom, erasing financial losses as people once again seek professional help for their hair. Rheams plans to schedule an appointment as soon as his barber shop reopens.

Whenever Ter Haar can resume her weekly sessions, she will return to her salon, where her hairdresser keeps a bottle of brunette dye with her name on it. The color makes her feel reinvigorated. Alive.

Until then, Ter Haar will embrace this unusual period of her life. She has closets to clean and clothes to organize. She feels thankful for her health and the wellbeing of her family. Of all the problems caused by coronavirus, Ter Haar thinks personal grooming falls near the bottom. White hair? She laughs at the sight.

“I have to look at myself and say, 'My God, you're old,’” Ter Haar said. “I high-five myself in the mirror, and I move on.”