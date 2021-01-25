New Orleans and other parts of southeast Louisiana are administering coronavirus vaccines at a much faster rate than in the rest of the state, prompting a shift in how public health officials plan to distribute future doses.

In the New Orleans area, a number of patients equal to roughly 7.4% of the region's population have gotten at least one shot, according to data released Friday by the Louisiana Department of Health. That is the highest percentage across all of the state's nine public health regions, and more than double the rate in the Lake Charles area, where the equivalent of 3.1% of the population have received a shot.

In the Baton Rouge area, as well as on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain, the number of people who have received at least one dose makes up about 6% of the population. In the region around Lafayette, the equivalent of 4.6% of residents there have gotten a vaccine.

A large part of the disparity is likely due to a higher concentration of hospitals and other health care services in New Orleans and other cities.

The New Orleans region has roughly 3,300 hospital beds, which is about 1,000 more than the next highest region, and also is home to Ochsner Health and LCMC Health, two of the state's largest hospital operators. Doctors, nurses and other health care workers were prioritized during the first weeks of the vaccine rollout.

Still, the data has led state officials to shift how they plan to ship vaccines in order to ensure supplies that are still hard to come by are getting to people throughout the state.

Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, said the health department will start sending out doses to each of the state’s nine health regions based on population.

“If there are some inequities in what the regions receive, we will address that over the next couple weeks,” Kanter said. “We should all see those discrepancies get less and less each week going forward.”

Aly Neel, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Health, said the per capita allocation model will take time to implement but that the state is beginning the shift this week.

The move comes as coronavirus cases remain near all-time highs across Louisiana and demand for the two federally authorized vaccines far outstrips supply. On Monday, the state confirmed 1,992 new cases and 26 new deaths from COVID-19. The numbers reflected two days of data.

In recent days, residents over 70 — the group currently eligible to receive vaccinations along with health care workers — have reported long waits and canceled appointments, and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana was getting far fewer doses in coming weeks than federal officials had initially indicated.

In the first weeks of the state’s immunization effort that began in mid-December, the state shipped vaccines to hospitals based on how many staff members worked at each facility.

At that time, vaccines were limited to hospital workers and those who lived or worked at long-term care facilities, like nursing homes, where distribution was handled by the federal government via Walgreens and CVS.

After expanding eligibility to more health workers and people 70 and older on Jan. 4, Kanter said the state was still limited in where it sent the vaccine by the number of providers who were signed up to take vaccines.

Now that the state has a list of 1,800 providers, he said Louisiana has enough hospitals, pharmacies and other facilities to distribute vaccine doses by population. He noted the federal government has largely distributed vaccines on a per capita basis to states.

The new method for deciding where to ship vaccines is expected to boost regions that have seen lagging numbers so far. But it could also exacerbate the cancelling of appointments at some of the larger health systems in New Orleans and other areas that have received a larger share of doses to date.

Ochsner Health, the state’s largest health institution, received only about 1,950 first doses this week at its main campus in Jefferson Parish, according to Ochsner Chief Executive Warner Thomas. The week of Jan. 4 — the first time people over 70 had access to the vaccine in Louisiana —Ochsner’s Jefferson Parish facility received at least 9,450 doses, according to health department figures.

It was not clear Monday to what extent the lower number of doses was the result of the new allocation model.

Neel said Ochsner is “still receiving vaccine but we have put in place a new per capita allocation model.” She added the state is working each week to get “more equitable coverage.”

“It’s not perfect but it is getting better, and will continue to get better,” Neel said. “It’s tough, we know, and not ideal for planning but we appreciate providers understanding none of us can make assumptions or guarantees about future allocations. We are all in this together.”

Edwards said last week he expects the state will receive roughly flat shipments — around 58,000 doses a week — for the next month or longer.

After scheduling more than 100,000 vaccination appointments over several weeks, Ochsner has cancelled roughly 21,000 appointments, Thomas said in a media briefing Monday, citing supply issues.

Kanter has attributed some of the cancellations among providers to optimism following the Trump administration’s Jan. 12 announcement that it would no longer hold back second doses. But that windfall never materialized after states quickly learned the prior administration didn’t have a stockpile to send out.

Thomas said he has no insight into how many doses might be available for Ochsner in the coming weeks, or how the state’s new allocation model will affect his hospital system. Ochsner places “orders” for vaccine doses each Monday, and learns how much it will receive on Fridays, he said.

Providers fill out request forms each week and send them to the state. The form tells providers to wait to schedule those people for vaccines until the request is authorized.

Kanter said the state largely uses such request forms to get a sense of how many vaccines each provider can handle. But the state currently has far fewer doses available than providers are asking for.

“Just tier one hospitals last week requested 110,000 doses,” Kanter said, referring to a designation of typically larger hospitals that have emergency departments. “As a state, we had 58,000 to 59,000 doses.”

According to state data through the first five weeks of the vaccine distribution, tier 1 hospitals received the largest share of vaccine doses, followed by the federal program for nursing homes, independent pharmacies, allied health facilities and chain pharmacies.

As of Sunday, Louisiana ranked 13th in the nation, including the District of Columbia, in the number of doses administered per capita, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state has administered 61% of the doses distributed to it so far, which was also good for 13th in the U.S.

Editor's note: This story was updated on Jan. 25, 2021, to clarify that the Louisiana Department of Health's statistics track where vaccine doses were administered and not where the people who receive them live.