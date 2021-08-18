Walmart is temporarily closing its Denham Springs location to give the building a deep-clean as COVID-19 runs rampant in Livingston Parish and the Baton Rouge area.

The Walmart store at 904 South Range Avenue in Denham Springs will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will stay closed to customers until 6 a.m. on Friday, according to a company spokesperson. In the meantime, a third-party cleaning crew will enter the store to "thoroughly clean and sanitize the building," the spokesperson said.

"As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic," Walmart Corporate Communications Manager Tyler Thomason said in a press release Wednesday.

This week, Louisiana has reported over 16,000 new cases of COVID-19, as the virus's highly-contagious delta variant spreads rapidly in unvaccinated pockets of the population. Livingston Parish, where 29% of residents have received a full vaccine series, reported 150 new cases Wednesday as deaths from the virus mount across the Baton Rouge metropolitan area.

The Walmart location is just the latest Livingston Parish organization affected by the delta variant of the coronavirus. Some parish government services shut down in July as ten employees of one government office tested positive for the delta variant, and Denham Springs residents have seen delays in mail deliveries due to U.S. Postal Service employees in the area becoming sick.

Thomason, the Walmart spokesperson, did not immediately return an email asking whether infections among staff had played a role in closure of the Denham Springs store.

Walmart is closing other locations in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans regions to sanitize them due to the virus, too. A store in Gretna will shutter this week for cleaning under the same time frame as the Denham Springs location, Thomason said.

Stores in Covington, Elmwood and Zachary closed in past weeks to be sanitized from the virus.