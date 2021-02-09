Gov. John Bel Edwards will announce the rollout of a vaccination site in Baton Rouge during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

The governor revealed the incoming announcement ahead of the 3 p.m. press conference.

+3 Our Lady of the Lake shifting main campus vaccinations to Pennington community site Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center is shifting the vaccinations done at its main campus to Pennington Biomedical Research Center in …

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center is shifting the vaccinations done at its main campus to Pennington Biomedical Research Center in a community vaccination site the hospital hopes to scale up to several thousand doses a week when supply becomes available.

Edwards is also scheduled to receive his first dose of the vaccine today. On Monday, he expanded vaccine eligibility to anyone 65 and older and some Louisiana government workers who are involved in the pandemic response.

Follow the presentation and watch it here. Can't see the module? Click here.