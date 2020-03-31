Canadian methanol manufacturer Methanex Corp. is evaluating all its expenses while demand for methanol has decreased in the past few months, including its new $1.4 billion methanol plant in Ascension Parish.
The Vancouver-based business had already made a final investment decision to move forward on the 1.8 million ton plant several months ago and had expected to begin construction by the end of 2019 and wrap up by 2022. But now the company is focused on "what we can control" and has been looking for ways to strengthen its balance sheet.
"We are evaluating all capital and operating spending, including our advantaged Geismar 3 project," said John Floren, CEO of Methanex said in a news release.
Methanex, the largest producer of methanol in the world, already has two methanol plants in Geismar. The third plant was expected to create 62 permanent jobs for a total of 230 jobs across all three plants.
In mid-March, Methanex decided to idle plants in Chile and Trinidad for an indefinite amount of time. The operations in Chile had been operating well below capacity, according to the company's annual report. Meanwhile, the Louisiana plants increased production by 10% in 2019. The two Louisiana facilities were dismantled in Chile and relocated to the U.S. several years ago.
The average price of methanol has dropped from $405 per ton in 2018 to $295 in 2019 for the company.
“We anticipate that methanol demand could be impacted in the second quarter of 2020 as there has been a substantial reduction in manufacturing activity in countries that have had significant outbreaks of COVID-19," Floren said.
The reduced production at its facilities aren't expected to have a significant impact on the company's cash flow. The company has an undrawn construction facility of $800 million on the third methanol plant in Geismar.
The company declined further comment for this story.