Another five Baton Rouge residents have died from coronavirus, bringing the total to 37, the parish coroner's office announced Wednesday morning.
All are men, ages 60 and older, who had underlying medical conditions that made them especially vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said in a news release.
Coronavirus deaths in the parish have been ticking up in recent days, with seven announced over the weekend and another five on Tuesday.
One of the weekend deaths was a newborn baby whose mother went into preterm labor as a result of her own coronavirus symptoms. The child wasn't able to survive, and Clark attributed her death to her mom's illness. The mother remains hospitalized.
Almost 600 deaths from the virus have been reported statewide, most in the New Orleans area.