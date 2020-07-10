LSU on Friday evening released a more detailed plan for its 2020 fall reopening, which includes limiting large gatherings, incorporating remote classes and requiring students to wear masks and practice social distancing to limit the spread of coronavirus.
You can read the full guide online here.
"Because the health and safety of our LSU Family must remain our highest priority when we return this fall, campus life is going to be a little different than what we're used to," LSU Interim President Tom Galligan Jr. said in a statement. "However, the unrivaled spirit that makes LSU such a special place has only been strengthened by the challenges we've overcome together in recent months — and it will be even stronger when we come together on our beautiful campus again."
He said capacity of classrooms, common areas and residence and dining halls will be limited in accordance with public health guidelines. For that reason, some classes will be taught online, some in person, and others a hybrid of both.
The university will also establish a testing and contact tracing program to monitor the presence of coronavirus on campus. All faculty, staff and students are required to fill out a "return to campus form," and, if they test positive for COVID-19, they must fill out an online form to track who they may have been in contact with.
Face coverings will be required on campus when it's not possible to stay 6 feet apart, such as when entering campus buildings, using common rooms and in classrooms, officials said.
No university events can have more than 100 people in attendance, and indoor meetings will be limited to 50 percent capacity of the space.