While cases of the novel coronavirus in Louisiana continue to rise, many people have recovered from the disease caused by COVID-19. Their symptoms have dissipated, allowing them to resume their daily routines.
More than 401,000 people have recovered worldwide from coronavirus as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus resource center, including 31,066 in the U.S.
Recovery depends on a number of variables, including age, risk factors and chronic conditions. For those who have stopped feeling symptoms, they emerge from isolation wondering about immunity to the virus and whether or not they can still transmit the disease.
Health experts’ understanding of the coronavirus has rapidly evolved, but at this point, they don’t have definitive answers to the concerns swirling in people’s minds. But here are some of their guidelines and recommendations for those recovering from coronavirus:
Am I still contagious if I don’t have symptoms?
Possibly. Coronavirus can transmit even when the carrier doesn't show symptoms, and doctors don’t yet know how long someone retains the virus in their respiratory tract.
“We consider them to be less contagious,” said Dr. Louis Minsky, chief of staff at Baton Rouge General Medical Center. “We don't know yet when they're absolutely not contagious.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus may be detectable “for weeks after illness onset.” The organization said the risk of transmission is likely much lower once someone has recovered, but the risk remains.
Though the virus may stay in someone’s body, that doesn’t mean they have an active infection. Doctors recommended people continue taking precautions to limit the spread of the disease, even if they have recovered.
Can I catch COVID-19 a second time?
It's not yet clear. Humans generally develop antibodies when they recover from viral infections, allowing them to fight the virus if it appears a second time. Conventional wisdom suggests someone who has recovered from coronavirus developed antibodies to the disease, but immunity varies between illnesses.
With so little information about the novel coronavirus, experts don’t know if someone who has recovered has immunity to future infections of COVID-19.
Some people have tested positive a second time, but Dr. Michael Bolton, who specializes in pediatric infectious diseases at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, said "just because you have a positive test doesn't mean you're necessarily contagious."
Doctors have also found antibodies in recovering patients. The CDC said the immunity response for COVID-19 is not yet fully understood.
“We don't know when immunity is conferred on the patient or how long it may last,” Minsky said. “We don't know if the patient will contract the virus again at some point or whether they have immunity for life.”
When can I go back to work?
The CDC said people can stop home isolation under three conditions: they must be fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medications for 72 hours, other symptoms must have improved and at least seven days need to have passed since the illness appeared.
People may also lift isolation if they no longer have a fever, other symptoms have improved and they received two negative tests 24 hours apart, but doctors have limited testing resources.
In either case, experts said people may return to their families and their jobs as long as they maintain social distancing, which means staying at least six feet apart. Minksy said “they should remain masked for another week at minimum.”
All of this depends on stay-at-home orders. Unless a recovered patient works at an essential businesses, he or she must work from home until Louisiana lifts its stay-at-home order. Once the state allows businesses to reopen, Minsky said people who recovered from coronavirus and meet the CDC guidelines can return to their place of work. They may still need to wear a mask.
Can I help those who haven't recovered?
The American Red Cross has started collecting plasma donations from recovered coronavirus patients in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration. Some studies have suggested convalescent plasma transfusion may help severely ill patients, but the practice has not been proven.
Recovered patients can also donate blood, helping reduce a blood shortage. Last week, Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies donated blood through the LSU Cancer Center to assist with ongoing research in coordination with the National Cancer Institute. Minksy said “blood utilization is very high amongst those sick intensive care patients.”
Most of all, doctors urged people to take the virus seriously. They said to continue regularly washing your hands, avoid touching your face, maintain social distance and wear a mask. Though Louisiana may soon reach a peak in cases, the virus has not died.
“We are not out of this yet,” Minsky said. “Until this thing has flatlined — not just flattened the curve — we're going to be utilizing these precautions to try and keep this virus from popping back up again. We don't know its history. We don't know how it's going to behave going forward.”