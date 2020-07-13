Mike Pence in Pennsylvania

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Louisiana for a portion of the day Tuesday to discuss the state and its battle against coronavirus.

Here's a rundown of Pence's publicized schedule. Times haven't been announced:

-- Meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards and his health care team

-- Participate in a round table discussion at Tiger Stadium with Edwards and higher education leaders to discuss fall reopening plans and college athletics

-- Host a press briefing with Edwards

Follow along belong for periodic updates throughout the day.

