The Southeastern Conference has extended its existing suspension for all athletic activities including practices, meetings and any organized gatherings until at least May 31 because of coronavirus concerns, the league announced Friday.
Events originally were suspended through March 30, then again through April 15.
This officially means the LSU spring game is off the books, even though it would have been logistically improbable to pull off the event with the April 15 moratorium. The spring game was originally scheduled for April 18 at A.W. Mumford Stadium, which fell outside the previous April 15 date.
Additionally, all the SEC championship events are now officially off. There were four sporting events that were set to conclude after the April 15 date: men's golf (April 22-26), outdoor track and field (May 14-16), softball (May 6-9) and baseball (May 19-24).
The NCAA previously had canceled all its championship events for all winter and spring sports.
“There’s nothing more important than the health and well-being of our student-athletes, our staff and community,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement March 13. “This decision did not come lightly for anyone. This is an extraordinary measure, but a necessary one for the greater good.”
The SEC determined that virtual film review is allowed, as long as schools follow the rules. Beginning Monday, film can be reviewed for up to four hours per week. That's an increase from the previously mandated two hours per week.
LSU student-athletes were encouraged to return home in mid-March, but those remaining on campus will continue to receive academic assistance, medical care, nutrition needs and mental health and wellness care.
More than 230,000 people in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and Louisiana reported more than 10,000 positive cases by Friday afternoon.
COVID-19 is a member of the coronavirus family, which includes viruses that cause common colds and others that result in more serious illnesses, such as SARS and MERS.
The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials said they believe it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.