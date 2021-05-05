Since the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out began, Louisiana has left one out of every five doses made available by the federal government on the table – and starting next week, any doses not drawn down will be steered towards states with higher demand.

The new allocation policy, announced by President Joe Biden earlier this week, isn’t a concern to Gov. John Bel Edwards who said Wednesday he wants “everyone to be vaccinated as soon as they’re willing to do so regardless of where they live in the country.”

It is, however, another reminder of how Louisiana’s vaccination campaign is lagging the nation. For the third week in a row, the state has requested fewer doses than what was available.

“Nothing would make me happier than next week to find out that demand had increased and we need to order our full allocation,” Edwards said. “The fact of the matter is we have more hesitancy than we want and it’s taking longer to get people vaccinated than we would like.”

Roughly 32% of Louisiana’s population – or around 1.5 million residents – have initiated their vaccine series, far behind the national average of 45% and only barely beating Mississippi to stay out of last place.

The rate of new vaccinations has slowed considerably in recent weeks. During the last week of April, 30, 708 people got their first shot – just 18% of the doses administered at the peak of the roll-out in mid-March and nearly as low as early January, when supplies were limited, and a relatively small number of people were eligible.

“We’re in this phase of vaccinations now where most people who are very, very self-motivated have likely already gotten vaccinated,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer. “Now, there’s a large segment in the middle who are not adamantly opposed to getting vaccinated, they just haven’t done it yet.”

Kanter said the state’s pilot program partnering with community groups to door-knock in census tracts with lower vaccination rates has been successful, and while the targeted interventions take a lot of resources and is by no means fast, it’s where the opportunity lies going forward in getting shots in arms.

To better reach those who may have accessibility issues, Edwards announced Wednesday that residents who are homebound, for whatever reason, can call the state’s vaccination hotline – at 1-855-453-0774 – to have a provider bring a vaccine directly to their home.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected next week to announce that adolescents aged 12 and up are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Kanter encouraged parents to consult with their child’s pediatrician with any questions so they’re ready for the vaccine once its available.

Edwards also said Wednesday that residents can now obtain a digital copy of their COVID-19 vaccine record at no cost by downloading the LA Wallet App.

Even as its vaccination roll-out remains lackluster, Louisiana continues to rank among the top ten states for the lowest hospitalizations, new cases and the percent of its coronavirus tests coming back positive, Kanter said.

“Although our numbers are encouraging at the moment, there is no guarantee that they will stay that way,” Kanter cautioned.

Staff Writer Jeff Adelson contributed to this report.