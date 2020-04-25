New Venture Theatre has canceled the remainder of its shows in the 2019-20 season.
"The health and safety of our patrons, students, families, artists, volunteers and staff are of utmost importance," said Greg Williams, artistic director.
If you have purchased tickets for any of the remaining performances for this season, you may hold them in exchange for a future show next season, request a refund or contact the company to convert your purchase to a donation to New Venture.
"We have already heard from several patrons who requested we redirect their purchase to a donation, and we are most appreciative," Williams said.
To request for a refund or donation to, email info@newventuretheatre.org.
"We look forward to bringing our New Venture family together again in the 2020-21 season starting this fall, to share the joy and spirit of community that comes uniquely from that shared experience of live theater," Williams said. "Look for our 2020-21 season announcement at our annual fundraising gala, One Night Only, this fall. The date will be announced soon."
For more information, visit newventuretheatre.org.