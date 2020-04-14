Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will participate in a virtual town hall on coronavirus with The Advocate and The Times-Picayune on Thursday afternoon.
The governor will be the newspapers' third town hall guest. Virtual town halls have been held in the past few weeks with Rep. Steve Scalise and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy.
The broadcast will be hosted by editor Peter Kovacs from 4-5 p.m Thursday. It will be shown live on theadvocate.com, NOLA.com, YouTube and Facebook.
The virtual town hall is sponsored by AARP.
Readers are encouraged to submit questions. Questions will be selected and posed to the governor.
You can watch the virtual town hall live below.
