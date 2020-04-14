BR.govcorona.041520 TS 276.jpg
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a briefing of media members on the state's current situation dealing with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 public health threat, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management in Baton Rouge, La. Numbers for Tuesday show 1,013 Louisiana deaths related to COVID-19, of the 21,518 cases that have been reported.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will participate in a virtual town hall on coronavirus with The Advocate and The Times-Picayune on Thursday afternoon.

The governor will be the newspapers' third town hall guest. Virtual town halls have been held in the past few weeks with Rep. Steve Scalise and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy.

The broadcast will be hosted by editor Peter Kovacs from 4-5 p.m Thursday. It will be shown live on theadvocate.com, NOLA.com, YouTube and Facebook.

The virtual town hall is sponsored by AARP.

Readers are encouraged to submit questions. Questions will be selected and posed to the governor.

If you have questions about coronavirus, please email our newsroom at online@theadvocate.com.

