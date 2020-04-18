Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's chances for reelection were already looking good, but local political pollsters say the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic has likely assured the city-parish's first black female mayor a second term in office.

Without an intense, organized effort to replace her, they argue the social and economic restrictions the pandemic has placed on Baton Rouge will make it harder for any challengers to wage a formidable campaign against her in the fall's municipal elections.

"Small businesses are generally your big contributors in local races and they won't have the money to just throw away on someone who literally has no chance to replace her," said Bernie Pinsonat, a Baton Rouge pollster. "She's literally a cinch for reelection."

John Couvillon, president of JMC Analytics and Polling, agrees. With qualifying just three months away, even someone with name recognition is going to have a hard time raising the money it would take to fund a campaign against Broome, a Democrat, given the rippling effects the pandemic is expected to have on the local economy, he argues.

"She has already had a head start being that she's been campaigning for the position since she left the Senate five years ago," he said. "Any cash on hand she has already banked makes it tougher for a challenger to catch up to if they're trying to now wait for the 'perfect time' to get in."

Although she has yet to make a formal announcement, Broome in January confirmed to The Advocate she would be seeking reelection this year, around the time she had quietly started a fundraising campaign.

Qualifying for the Nov. 3 municipal elections begins July 15. And there's been no indication from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office that those elections would get rescheduled due to the coronavirus, as earlier elections have.

Only a few names have been floated as likely contenders against Broome, two of which currently sit on the Metro Council.

After speculation for months that Councilman Matt Watson was considering a run for the city-parish's top administrative position, he confirmed last week his name will appear on the ballot for mayor-president.

He also noted his campaign will likely be different from any other given the social distancing measures that have been put in place to mitigate the spread of the virus.

"We had big issues before the coronavirus reared its ugly head in our community that need to be addressed in more aggressive, creative and efficient ways," Watson said. "We’re going to have to be more aggressive to solve the problems we had prior to COVID-19 and in the economic recovery after we’ve completely flattened the curve.”

Watson, a Republican, went on to say the city-parish can't continue operating with a "fingers-crossed" mentality, relying on paydays from the federal and state government to address its challenges. He argues that's especially true since municipalities everywhere will be facing the same hardships in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Councilwoman Tara Wicker was also talking behind the scenes about a run for mayor before the pandemic. But the Democrat says she's still not ready to have a "public conversation" about challenging Broome.

"Right now my focus is really on making sure the people in my district, and the rest of the parish, have what they need to get back to some sense of normalcy," she said. "I assume in short order we'll have to make a solid decision but I'm not at that point yet."

The only other name that has popped up is conservative businessman Jordan Piazza, who said he's still considering a run for mayor-president.

Piazza, co-owner of Phil's Oyster Bar and Seafood, said he had planned to ramp up and make a formal announcement in mid-March, right before the pandemic hit and crippled everyone's way of life.

Despite the fundraising challenges he knows he'll definitely face in whatever political climate the pandemic creates, Piazza looks at the chance to be mayor as a "unique opportunity."

"I have every intention of running but need to see how things play out for the entire community and see if its something attainable," he said.

Pinsonat says Broome would have to self-sabotage herself somehow to give anyone a fighting chance at beating her this fall. If the fundraising challenges aren't enough, he argues she has handled herself well for the past few years and during the pandemic.

"Nobody is really complaining about her performance," he said. "To beat an incumbent, there has to be a lot of intensity around, 'we have to get this person outta here!' Will people vote against her, of course. But these are the people who voted against any Democrat."

Staff writer Blake Paterson contributed to this report.