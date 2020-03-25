Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday that his office is no longer considering using college dormitories as a housing option for step-down coronavirus patients, and the state is now focusing on leasing hotels across Louisiana as an option to unburden its limited hospital capacity.
Edwards also said the state is considering using the New Orleans convention center.
The decision comes a day after Edwards said the state government was "looking at multiple options" in alleviating crowded hospital space in New Orleans, which Edwards warned President Donald Trump in a letter Monday could exceed capacity by April 4 if the number of the state's new COVID-19 cases continues to soar at its current rate.
Leading up to Edwards' official announcement, hotels appeared to be the state's most viable option.
In the letter to Trump, Edwards requested a Major Disaster Declaration for Louisiana, which the White House approved late Tuesday night, and Edwards wrote that the state has begun contracting to build out hotels "which will provide additional hospital beds to supplement diminishing hospital capacity."
School officials also had said there were several logistical issues surrounding making dorm rooms effective healthcare units. Dorms, which aren't designed for healthcare purposes, lack medical equipment, proper beds and trained staffing, among other shortcomings.
Edwards said it was these issues, especially staffing, that eventually steered his office toward hotels.
"When you create what is essentially a hospital, but it is not connected to an existing hospital, the staffing becomes a real challenge," Edwards said. "And staffing is even a bigger challenge if you create lots of smaller hospitals and then you have the logistical problems of getting the staffing to where they need to go, but you also have to get all the supplies — the (personal protective equipment), the pharmacy, the wraparound services you need.
And so, as we work through this, we inevitably work our way towards looking at a large-capacity facility where we think we can build out rapidly the capacity that we need, from bed space to equipment and then have a much easier, but not easy, time to staff as well. That’s why in some of the areas we initially considered are no longer on the table.”
Louisiana has one of the highest per capita rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths in the United States, and, as of Wednesday afternoon, the state has 1,795 positive cases and 65 deaths.
As hospital beds quickly fill up, especially in New Orleans, the state began exploring moving "step-down" patients — people who are COVID-19 positive but aren't in critical condition — out of the hospitals and into other isolation facilities to recover, which would free up more hospital rooms and intensive care units for patients in urgent need.
On Tuesday, a housing initiative by a national hotel association started compiling a substantial list of hotels that are willing to partner with state governments to provide healthcare units.
The American Hotel & Lodging Association announced Tuesday that its "Hotels For Hope" initiative has identified over 6,500 hotels nationwide. Almost 200 hotels in Louisiana joined the initiative as of Monday night, AHLA spokeswoman Maura Morton said, a number she said is expected to grow in the coming days.
