Louisiana’s governor was expected to announce Monday whether restrictions on churches and businesses will be further eased as the state fights the spread of the new coronavirus.
If Gov. John Bel Edwards gives the OK, the latest lifting of restrictions would start Friday.
Being considered are guidelines that would allow bars, spas and tattoo parlors to newly open, but with heavy restrictions. Churches, restaurants, hair salons and other businesses that have reopened at 25% capacity since mid-May would be allowed to move to 50% of their occupancy rate. Live music venues would remain closed.
