The four people from Mexico who have worked seasonally for many years at the Ramagos sugar cane and soybean farm in Iberville Parish were at the U.S. consulate in Monterrey, Mexico, in mid-March, going through the usual four-day process to get a temporary visa for agricultural work in the U.S., when the coronavirus caused a short-lived but unsettling state of limbo for both workers and farmers.

The consulate sent out an email saying it was suspending routine immigration and non-immigration services beginning May 18 until further notice, said Katie Ramagos Sistrunk, who farms alongside her father, Cecil Ramagos Jr., and two of her brothers on the family’s 1,100-acre farm near Plaquemine.

“I got about 1,000 phone calls, texts and emails that night,” said Katie Sistrunk, who also chairs the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation’s labor committee and sits on the labor advisory committee of the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Many of the calls were from Louisiana farmers whose workers had interviews at the consulate scheduled after March 18.

The situation at the U.S. consulate in Monterrey continued to change over the next few days. The office announced it would continue processing temporary worker visas, but only for those who were renewing their visa and had worked in the U.S. within the last 12 months; later that was pushed out to the last 48 months.

“Everything was being changed as we learned about it,” Sistrunk said.

The Louisiana sugar cane industry is dependent on temporary workers from other countries, including Mexico, Guatemala and South Africa. These workers apply for and receive an H-2A temporary agriculture visa through the U.S. Department of Labor.

It’s difficult for farmers to find domestic workers even though by federal law, the farmers are required to place ads for job openings in the local newspapers, Sistrunk said.

“I couldn’t tell you the last generation that was able to get domestic workers,” said Sistrunk, a fourth-generation farmer on her family’s farm.

“We wouldn’t have a farm without the H-2A workers,” Sistrunk said last week.

Louisiana ranked sixth in the country last year for the number of H-2A visa workers, at approximately 10,800 working with a variety of crops in 2019, said Brian Breaux, senior commodity and public policy director for the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation.

“These workers are central,” he said. “You can’t do this type of work without these workers.”

The four workers who will be driving tractors and combines at the Ramagos farm over the next 10 months, from the preparation of the fields to planting and harvest, are at the farm now.

But the Ramagos family and other sugar cane farmers are now preparing paperwork for a May 1 deadline to bring in additional temporary workers for the hand labor needed during planting season that typically runs from late July through October, and they are hoping the process goes smoothly.

Sugar cane farmers don’t have to worry about one thing right now: the weather.

“The dry weather has allowed our farmers to get in the field,” said Jim Simon, manager of the American Sugar Cane League.

“This cultivation season we’ve had these nice stretches of dry weather,” Simon said. “Any difficulty we’ve had getting labor in has been offset by dry weather.”

After harvest in the fall, the 11 sugar mills in Louisiana, which also rely on temporary agricultural workers from other countries, will be looking for their crews to return to operate the equipment used in sugar processing, which runs 24/7 from October to mid-January.

Those workers, usually returning workers, come in on H-2B visas issued through the Department of Labor.

“These workers are highly skilled, good at what they do,” said LSU AgCenter economist Michael Deliberto.

“That’s a majority of the sugar mills’ labor force,” Deliberto said. “If they had to rely on people coming in to apply off the street, they probably couldn’t do it.”

At the mills, the juice of the cane is boiled until it’s reduced to thick syrup and starts to crystallize, Simon said.

“Knowing when to stop boiling the sugar and drop it in to a centrifugal machine to retain the crystals — that’s an art form,” he said.

“There’s ongoing concern that if this coronavirus issue doesn’t abate and moves into the fall, governments and consulates will become more restrictive” and impact the sugar mills, Simon said.

Meanwhile, Sistrunk has a new responsibility this year: guarding her farmworkers from the coronavirus.

She’s provided the visa workers with printed and video information on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended precautions, such as social distancing and hand-washing.

As agricultural workers, they already have personal protective equipment, although Sistrunk said that equipment was harder to get this year.

The workers will have individual rooms in their home on the Ramagos farm, with a shared kitchen and living area and a commercial-type restroom. The house was cleaned and ready for them and has supplies of cleaning products and equipment, Sistrunk said.

Housing for temporary agricultural workers is highly regulated and inspected by the Department of Labor, she said.

In her role as labor committee chair for the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation, Sistrunk is preparing a package of information for farmers on steps to take against the coronavirus on the farm.

“We’re in brand-new times,” she said. “We’re trying to figure everything out as we go.”

“You have to think 10 paces in advance,” Sistrunk said.