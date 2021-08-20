Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes have set a record for the number of people to die from COVID-19 in a single week, as the pace of deaths caused by the virus’s rapidly spreading delta variant accelerated throughout a largely unvaccinated Louisiana.

Eighty-nine deaths reported this week in the 12-parish capital area surpassed the earlier peak of 88 set on April 26, 2020, data from the Louisiana Department of Health show. Most of the dead were in East Baton Rouge and the two rural-suburban parishes to its east, Tangipahoa and Livingston — all areas where the delta variant has wreaked havoc in populations slow to get vaccinated against the virus.

As delta has packed the region’s hospitals, doctors are struggling to keep patients afflicted by the virulent strain breathing.

“For the (patients) who’ve had an inflammatory response that puts them on a ventilator, we’ve not had as much luck so far keeping people alive,” said Dr. Robert Peltier, chief medical officer for North Oaks Health Center in Hammond. “We used to have lots of people in the ICU for 40-plus days. We’ve had very few people who have lasted past 20 days with the delta variant.”

Louisiana’s COVID-19 outbreak, the state’s worst of the pandemic and second only to Mississippi’s, is driving the rise in deaths, doctors say, as the delta variant ravages unvaccinated pockets of the population and fatality statistics begin catching up with cases. Statewide, 56 Louisianans were reported dead from the virus by the Department of Health on Friday.

Even as hospitalizations dipped slightly, healthcare facilities remained under incredible strain as the state continues to report “astronomical numbers” of cases, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

Overwhelmed for much of the 18-month public health crisis, Baton Rouge area funeral homes are nearing a breaking point that parallels life inside the region’s packed hospitals.

Since August ushered in the delta variant’s full force, three-quarters of funerals at Seale Funeral Services’ two Livingston Parish locations have been for people who died from COVID-19.

Funeral director Bobby Suchman can remember just one other instance when he’s organized this many services for people dead from the same affliction: After Hurricane Katrina, when flood waters destroyed New Orleans-area funeral sites, and people streamed north in desperate efforts to say last goodbyes to relatives and friends killed in the storm.

During delta, the funeral home has grown accustomed to holding “double services” for households who lost multiple family members to the virus. And like healthcare workers, funeral home employees can’t always leave their work at the office.

Suchman’s own father died of COVID-19 last year.

“Generally when we meet with families, we can leave the emotions here with them,” Suchman said. “In this time, we’re carrying it with us wherever we go, whether it’s a trip to Walmart or going out to eat. We’re tired.”

Doctors and officials continue to urge COVID-19 vaccinations that experts agree are safe and effective at slowing the spread, but the virus continues to win. Around Baton Rouge, areas with especially low vaccination rates are being particularly hit hard.

Tangipahoa Parish, for example, accounted for 23 of the region’s 89 deaths in the one-week period — about 26% — even though only 13% of the capital area’s 1.024 million residents live there.

Thirty percent of Tangipahoa residents are fully vaccinated, compared to 40% in Louisiana and 50% nationally. On Thursday alone, the parish reported eight residents had died of COVID. It was a single-day record for the parish and the most of any parish in the state that day.

Not yet two-thirds of the way through August, 328% more Louisianans are dead from the virus this month than died in the whole month of June, said Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state health officer. In the same period, COVID fatalities rose almost 1467% among people younger than 40.

Officials say those numbers don’t capture the virus’ full impact. Of the statistics officials use to convey snapshots of the state’s battle with the virus, deaths are “the most lagging” indicator, according to Kanter.

“These deaths are not just among the hospitalized,” said Dr. Gina Lagarde, the medical director for the department of health’s Region IX, which includes Tangipahoa and Livingston Parishes. “You have people dying of COVID who have not made it to a hospital, or who have possibly died of a complication from a comorbidity resulting from COVID.”

And it can take weeks — even months — for a person’s death to be confirmed by health officials as a casualty of COVID-19, the state health officer said.

“This fourth surge is causing real pain and suffering for families across Louisiana in ways that we won’t even be able to formally quantify for a few more weeks,” said Kanter. “There are real people suffering right now in ways we can’t even quantify.”

Friday’s daily report from the Department of Health offered a glimmer of hope as Edwards reported that the state’s rate of positivity for COVID-19 tests had dipped slightly, along with a small drop in hospitalizations over the past two days.

“But I also know that this is just a couple or three days,” Edwards said. “It’s not yet a trend. The disease burden in every single community of this state, the number of COVID patients, is unacceptably high.”