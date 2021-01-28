Only about a quarter of Louisiana nursing home workers who have been offered vaccines have accepted the shots so far, as the federal effort to immunize people who live and work in long term care facilities continues to move slowly.
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration said Thursday it was redirecting doses originally allocated to the nursing home program to the broader public until the program uses the tens of thousands of doses it has on hand.
Residents of nursing homes have been much more willing to get vaccinated when CVS and Walgreens, the federal government’s partners, show up, Dr. Joe Kanter, Louisiana’s state health officer, said at a media briefing. About 69% of residents who have been offered shots so far have accepted, he said.
The uptake among staff is far worse: 26%.
About 240 of the state’s 270 nursing homes have received one visit from Walgreens or CVS for the vaccinations, Kanter said, and vaccinators will make multiple visits to give out second shots and a new round of first shots. The program is also visiting other long term care facilities, like assisted living centers.
For the first five weeks after vaccines began arriving in Louisiana on Dec. 14, the long term care program took about 57% of doses of Moderna’s vaccine allocated to the state. That added up to 93,600 doses that are earmarked for nursing homes.
But earlier this month, Edwards’ administration — and several other states — stopped giving part of its weekly allocation to the program as the doses were going unused, Kanter said. For the past two weeks, the state has taken the full allocation of Moderna doses from the feds, and will continue to do so until the balance drops, he said.
Kanter said only 28,000 of the 93,600 doses allocated to the partnership have been used so far, with 19,149 going to residents and 8,889 going to staff. CDC data shows higher numbers, about 40,500 doses used, including 838 second doses, but that is still less than half of the 96,300 doses taken by the program.
“It hasn’t gone as fast as we wanted it to,” Kanter said. “There’s no point in just having doses sitting there. ...At this point the precedent is pretty well set that if you still have a considerable number in the bank, so to say, you don’t have to continue to pay into it. We’re not going to pay into it until that balance gets lower.”
That temporarily gives the state more doses to use on people 70 and older, thousands of whom are waiting for their turn as providers delay appointments because of a lack of supply. But it also reflects a slow pace of vaccinations at perhaps the most at-risk group of people, nursing home residents, who were included in the first priority group because of how prone they are to die from outbreaks of the disease.
“We are concerned,” Edwards said Thursday.
But the governor also said he believes the number of workers at nursing homes and other long term care facilities accepting the vaccine will increase when vaccinators make their second pass through their facilities. That’s what happened at the state’s war veterans homes, he said, when uptake doubled.
The program is starting to make its first visit to assisted living centers now, and Kanter said it will visit every long term care facility in the state by Feb. 8. The overwhelming majority of shots given so far have gone to nursing homes, he said.
The federal government has several times revised its estimates of how many doses it thinks will be needed to immunize all long term care residents and staff who want the vaccine, Kanter said. That number currently sits at 116,000, which means the state will at some point have to resume sending doses to the program.
If doses are leftover at the end, Edwards said the state will “claw them back” to be used on Louisiana residents.
Mark Berger, the executive director of the Louisiana Nursing Home Association, said in a statement nursing homes have been “working diligently to educate residents and staff members” to get vaccinated.
This week, the Louisiana Department of Health, in consultation with the nursing home association, distributed a document to all nursing homes giving suggestions on how to increase uptake among staff. The ideas included making senior staff available for one-on-one or small group consultations to debunk disinformation on the Internet, discuss side effects and “acknowledgement of history and experiences of African Americans with vaccination.”
“Although our profession is still in the midst of the vaccination process, we are celebrating the many staff members and residents who have been vaccinated,” Berger said. “LNHA believes that the educational efforts will encourage more health care staff members to become vaccinated in the second round of vaccination clinics.”
More broadly, the state is receiving a bump of 9,200 Moderna doses next week, to 38,100 total, after being told to expect relatively flat shipments for the next month or more. That means the state will receive a total of 67,350 doses, as its Pfizer shipments remain flat.
The Biden administration told states they will have a three-week window into the number of doses they are receiving, a break from the past administration, which gave a few days’ notice of the upcoming week’s shipment. Kanter said he believes the uptick in Moderna doses will hold true for all three of the coming weeks, but said the state hadn’t received confirmation yet.
Some health providers, including the state’s largest health system, Ochsner in New Orleans, have cancelled thousands of appointments in recent weeks because of a lack of supply. Kanter said he believes the longer window into shipments will mitigate the cancellation of appointments because providers will have a better sense of how many doses to expect.
Staff writers Faimon Roberts and Youssef Rddad contributed to this story.