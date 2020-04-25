Ready for a backyard barbecue?
The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is too.
At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30, the symphony is staging a concert called "BRQ and BRSO: An @Home Concert Experience." Symphony members will perform online from their homes, and BRQ will deliver the barbecue to your door.
The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra refuses to be silenced by the coronavirus pandemic.
"We’ve all been impacted by this COVID-19 situation," said Eric Marshall, symphony executive director. "Let’s make the most of it with this concert experience while supporting your BRSO and a local restaurant, BRQ."
The cost is $50, which includes the concert, meal and delivery. Proceeds will be split equally between the symphony and the restaurant. The cost of the concert only is $25.
Meal options are marinated grilled sirloin with Parmesan mashed potatoes; blackened Gulf fish with roasted Brussels sprouts; pulled pork with mac and cheese and pit beans; or eggplant Parmesan. All meals come with a choice of carrot cake, chocolate cake or bread pudding.
For tickets, visit concerts.brso.org/Online.