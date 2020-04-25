Ready for a backyard barbecue?

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is too.

At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30, the symphony is staging a concert called "BRQ and BRSO: An @Home Concert Experience." Symphony members will perform online from their homes, and BRQ will deliver the barbecue to your door.

+2 Baton Rouge Symphony plays on through @Home Concert Series The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra refuses to be silenced by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We’ve all been impacted by this COVID-19 situation," said Eric Marshall, symphony executive director. "Let’s make the most of it with this concert experience while supporting your BRSO and a local restaurant, BRQ."

The cost is $50, which includes the concert, meal and delivery. Proceeds will be split equally between the symphony and the restaurant. The cost of the concert only is $25.

Meal options are marinated grilled sirloin with Parmesan mashed potatoes; blackened Gulf fish with roasted Brussels sprouts; pulled pork with mac and cheese and pit beans; or eggplant Parmesan. All meals come with a choice of carrot cake, chocolate cake or bread pudding.

For tickets, visit concerts.brso.org/Online.