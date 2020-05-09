The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana opened a website to present its daily analysis of state trendlines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Based on publicly available data, PAR’s statewide and regional 14-day trendlines are similar to the models used by the Louisiana Department of Health to determine the spread of the disease. The LDH trendlines form a basis for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decisions about reopening the state and lifting the stay-at-home order.
PAR’s trendline graphics are intended to collate previously hard to find publicly data that can give a greater understanding of where the state and regions stand with regard to combating COVID-19, said Robert Scott, head of the government policy think tank founded in 1950 and supported by a wide variety of business and legal professionals.
PAR has created a COVID-19 portal on the website for reference material and commentary about the pandemic and Louisiana’s reopening and eventual recovery. The graphics will provide a regularly updated gauge of how well the state and its nine designated regions are performing in their ability to contain the outbreak.
The charts are available online at http://parlouisiana.org/covid-19/