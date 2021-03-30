One day after COVID vaccine eligibility opened to all Louisiana adults, Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to address the future of coronavirus regulations.

UPDATE: Louisiana keeping mask mandate, lifting capacity limits on bars, restaurants, gyms

The current executive order is set to expire Wednesday. That order loosened restrictions on live music and indoor capacity at bars.

Edwards is set to host a 2:30 p.m. press conference to address the order and the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow the press conference and watch it live below.

