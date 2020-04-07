Anne Cerniglia set up an iPad at the bedside of a dying coronavirus patient so her family could see her one last time. She placed her hand on the patient’s shoulder so the family would know their loved one was not alone.

Then, the patient’s brothers and sisters began to sing a gospel hymn.

The call ran past the allotted five minutes. But how do you tell a patient’s family that they need to hurry up and finish what may be their last phone call together?

As she listened to the singing, Cerniglia began to cry into her respirator. She had tried desperately not to — she knew that if her protective gear got wet with tears and mucus, it would compromise her safety. But she couldn’t help herself.

Anne Cerniglia doesn’t feel like a hero when she’s nursing patients with coronavirus in the ICU at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. At the moment, she feels like a soldier, ruthlessly fighting in the trenches of a never-ending war against an invisible enemy.

“What’s it like on the frontlines?” Cerniglia said. “It’s hell.”

Out of nowhere, another patient’s fever began to rise. To cool the patient off, a nurse rushed to pour ice water down the patient's feeding tube as doctors and nurses sprinted to put on masks, gloves and gowns to enter the room.

After two hours, a doctor determined there was nothing else that could be done.

As they exited the hospital room, one of nurses newer to the unit attempted to re-enter, yelling, “He can’t die alone. We can’t let him die alone. He shouldn’t have to die alone.”

Later that shift, an elderly patient, who decided he did not want to be placed on a breathing machine, began to deteriorate.

Cerniglia could see the anguish in the patient’s eyes as his body convulsed. They gave him morphine to make him more comfortable and watched as his heartbeat slowed to a stop.

Soon after, they started losing another patient.

Just days earlier, they were able to remove the patient’s breathing tube, a small victory on a patient’s road to recovery. Now, the patient was struggling to breathe, gasping for air.

When a patient reaches this dire state, nurses try to call the next-of-kin in the hurried moments before intubating a patient — a chance to say goodbye, potentially for the last time. But the patients are often unable to respond.

"The patients usually try and get words out but they can't," Cerniglia said. "They can't even say 'I love you'."

This is not nursing, said Cerniglia, 30, who typically works in the neurological ICU.

“When I’m a nurse taking care of a patient, I’m cleaning them, bathing them, and treating them as if they were my grandmother” she said. “I can't do any of that here.”

Nurses try to enter a patient's room at most three times over their 12-hour shifts. IV pumps are kept outside the door so medicine can be administered without having to send a clinician inside.

'It’s horrendous': Louisiana coronavirus patients' final moments are often without loved ones In the hurried minutes before a coronavirus patient is intubated, sedated and placed on a ventilator, nurses are rushing to set-up phone calls…

The 11-bed unit is shaped in a semi-circle, with windows from each room facing a central nursing station. The curtains that previously offered privacy for patients were removed so doctors and respiratory therapists can shout out commands to nurses without entering the rooms themselves.

That also means the doctors and nurses have to constantly guard their emotions. They know the patients who are awake are looking to them for comfort.

Scott Wester, the president of Our Lady of the Lake, said that words cannot adequately express what we owe to nurses like Cerniglia who are bravely responding to this crisis.

“Every shift requires heroic courage, immense compassion and committed teamwork to take care of these very sick patients,” Wester said.

Near the end of the shift, the family from that morning calls asking for their loved one’s belongings.

Cerniglia gathers what possessions are left — a phone charger, Adidas flip-flops and the clothes the patient arrived in — and double bags them with a zip-tie, air-tight to keep the virus contained.

Outside the hospital, she sees the patient’s family. They had spoken every day for a week. She had heard them sing gospel music. But this was the first time they’ve met in person.

“You could see they wanted a hug, but I couldn’t give it to them,” she said. “Maybe they saw I needed a hug.”