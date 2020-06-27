Louisiana's stay-at-home order, from which the state is still gradually emerging, has landed a gut punch on the state 's economy, which has shed jobs, burned through unemployment compensation benefits and sent some retail and business sales plummeting.
But the property tax bill comes every fall, no matter what, and some Baton Rouge-area assessors said they are preparing to give assessment breaks to businesses and, in one case, even homeowners this year due to the virus.
Ascension Parish Assessor M. J. "Mert" Smiley Jr. has announced plans to allow business owners to make a case for a reduced assessment in 2020 if they can show an economic impact from the coronavirus shutdown.
"We're going to help if they can provide documentation to show where they're making less money than they did the year previously," Smiley said.
Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor said he will offer similar case-by-case consideration for business owners but also plans a 10% across-the-board cut on residential values for the 2020 tax year.
In Ascension, business owners will have to provide at least three years of financial documents, "provide details regarding any government assistance received and any other information needed after an in-person meeting," Smiley's office said.
The value reductions would come through a concept assessors call "obsolescence," or in other words, if the business lost value due to the poor economy. Evaluating a business's income is one way of assessing property value under state law.
Assessors in East Baton Rouge and Tangipahoa parishes said they were prepared to deal with business owners on an individual basis also but were also trying to assess what is happening in the market.
"Within the mechanics of what it is we do, I'm just going to let the market tell us and right now it's telling us to hold steady because there's just too much doubt out there as far as what's going to happen. Is it going to get worse or is it going to get better," asked Tangipahoa Parish Assessor Joaquin "JR." Matheu.
In Louisiana, assessors don't set the rates for property taxes paid to local governments, sheriffs and school boards, but they establish the property values upon which an individual's tax bill is calculated.
The coronavirus has hit in the quadrennial reassessment year, when assessors around the state take fresh stock of the property values and new growth.
Even with the potential reductions in business values, reassessment is expected to raise combined property values in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes due to continued growth. In Livingston, it's unclear, assessors said.
Several assessors said that they expected that many businesses won't be able to seek the reductions. Even though the virus hurt some businesses, others, like Home Depot, Walmart, fast-food restaurants, major industrial operations on the Mississippi River, commercial landlords and others, have remained profitable.
"They've done very well, but other folks have not," East Baton Rouge Assessor Brian Wilson said. "We're taking a look at that as we speak and making some decisions as to how we're going to do this."
In Livingston, Taylor, the assessor, said that the virus has had a small negative effect on the residential market so far but said that continued uncertainty justified a 10% cut in values in 2020. The reduction will lessen the blow of the expected end to a 20% reduction in home values that the Livingston assessor has maintained since the 2016 floods.
Assessors in the other parishes said residential markets in their communities have been performing fairly well or that they were still looking at the performance.
Wilson, in East Baton Rouge, said he was still evaluating how he might legally offer reductions to homeowners.
Under the state Tax Commission's rules for the 2020 reassessment, the period of property sales he must evaluate happened before the outbreak hit the state -- six months before and six months after Jan. 1, 2019.
"I haven't made decision yet as where we're going to go, if there is any obsolescence there or not," Wilson said.