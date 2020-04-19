Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment is asking residents to spread some good vibrations this week to a group of people working through the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Residents are being asked to decorate their mailboxes, driveways, sidewalks, front doors, office buildings or any other place where a delivery driver or letter carrier could see it with messages of thanks.
"Let your only limit be your imagination," a parish government online meme announcing the initiative says.
The announcement of the initiative goes on to point out that delivery drivers and letter carriers have been on the job while many have stayed at home for weeks during the state's social distancing restrictions.
"Let's tell them thank you," the parish message adds.
The delivery and postal workers are among groups of employees who have been deemed essential workers and allowed to continue on despite widespread state-at-home orders.
In a way similar to front-line medical and emergency workers, grocers and others who provide basic services or combat the virus and help the ill, their significance toward keeping an increasingly isolated society going has come to the forefront during the pandemic.
Other communities and social media initiatives have made similar calls in recent weeks to spread messages of encouragement and hope, such as by sharing positive messages and images with chalk written on the sidewalk and driveway in front of one's home.
The parish government has asked residents to make the decorations between Monday and Friday and then share them with the parish so they can be posted on Facebook.
Ricky Compton, parish government general manager, is expected to make his own drawing of a delivery vehicle with U.S. flags on it on Monday morning in front of the Parish Governmental Complex in Gonzales, the announcement says.
Photographs of decorations can be sent to martin.mcconnell@apgov.us.