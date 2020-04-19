Encouraging words are written in chalk along the path at the Mandeville Lakefront as people deal with the isolation of the coronavirus precautions in Mandeville, La. Friday, April 3, 2020. The stay at home order by Gov. John Bel Edwards closed the benches, playgrounds and gazebos of Mandeville's lakefront to avoid the spread of the coronavirus although people are still allowed to use the park with responsible social distancing.