Tuesday has us thinking about tacos and pork tenderloin and, OK, maybe it's time for a salad. Luckily our area restaurants can answer the call.

So, the problem isn't finding variety while in self-isolation, it's choosing one, or two, or three. Here's what's on the menu today:

La Divina Italian Cafe

Looking for something tasty and simple?

Along with its dinners, La Divina Italian Cafe, 3535 Perkins Road, offers lots of salads and wraps, and we're eyeing the Chicken Caesar Wrap with house-made dressing or the Blue on the Bayou Wrap made with chicken or mushrooms.

La Divina also has $6 breakfasts, $6 salads and $6 wraps for essential personnel, including medical personnel, law enforcement officials and first responders. Let the restaurant know when you are placing your order. La Divina has plenty of regular guests who have paid it forward by pre-paying for the meals.

And we think this is outstanding!

Call (225) 771-8488 between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. to place your order, which will be delivered to your car. You can also place a no-contact pickup order. La Divina also offers free delivery in a limited area. To see the full menu, visit facebook.com/ladivinabatonrouge.

Bumsteers

We're loving the five family-pack choices at Bumsteers, 3109 Perkins Road, but the Taco Pack has our attention today with its ground beef and shredded pork tacos served with a quart of rice, brisket charro beans and chopped salad.

The meal feeds four for $30, and for an extra $8, you can add chips and queso or guacamole.

Place your takeout order by calling (225) 308-1281 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. or visit bumsteersbr.com to see the full menu.

Morel's Restaurant

Speaking of family-sized meals, Morel's Restaurant, 210 Morrison Parkway, New Roads, is serving up herb-crusted pork tenderloin with roasted potatoes, vegetables and bread for $25.95.

The family-style meal deal serves four, and you can add your choice of salads for between $10 and $14.

Is your mouth watering yet? Ours is, and we're calling to place our curbside pickup order at (225) 638-4057 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Want to learn more? Visit morelsrestaurant.com.