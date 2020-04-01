The school superintendent in Tangipahoa Parish revealed Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus but said it's a relatively mild case and she is recovering.

Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley made this announcement Wednesday in an email to employees and a post on the school district’s Facebook page.

"My doctors tell me I have a ‘mild' case; however, that’s not how I would describe it. I can only imagine the nightmare of individuals that have ‘moderate' to ‘severe' symptoms that leads to hospitalization. This stuff is no joke and nothing to play around with,” Stilley said.

She said she is recovering at home and that she is one of two employees in the district's Central Office in Amite who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Stilley is not the first school superintendent to get sick in recent weeks. West Feliciana Parish Superintendent Hollis Milton checked into the hospital last week for what he described as a "presumed" case of COVID-19, but had yet to receive a positive diagnosis.

Stilley urged employees to stay out of the building Wednesday, but the entire building has been sanitized, including a treatment overnight Tuesday with disinfecting foggers. District offices have been closed to the public for more than a week due to concerns about COVID-19.

"Luckily for me, I am improving. For some, this is not the case,” Stilley said. “I urge you to take heed of the advice to stay home. If you develop symptoms, please contact your health care provider immediately.”