Two important facts define East Ascension senior first baseman Devin Lewis.
First, Lewis loves baseball, and that love prompted him to give up other sports when he was 8 years old. Second, Lewis also is the consummate program player — a guy who waited his turn to be a starter.
But Lewis has yet to start a game for the Spartans this season, thanks to a broken forearm suffered in a collision at first base in the final preseason scrimmage. Though he may get cleared to play again during a Thursday doctor’s appointment, Lewis knows his high school baseball career may be over.
“It’s just bad … bad for me, for the team and people in general,” Lewis said. “I can’t hit or field right now, but I’ve been running to try and stay in shape. Like everybody else, I do my schoolwork online. Right now, there isn’t much else I can do. People are losing jobs … it’s so hard.”
Lewis’ story provides another example of the novel coronavirus pandemic’s impact. The LHSAA has not decided the fate of its sports seasons. But Gov. John Bel Edwards’ extension of a stay-at-home order, which will keep schools closed until April 30, offers a milestone Lewis acknowledges.
“If we go back to school after April 30, seniors only have a couple of days left,” Lewis said. “The last day for seniors is supposed to be May 5. I’m not sure how that would work.”
Neither is East Ascension coach Kade Keowen, who came to EA when Lewis was a sophomore.
“My heart goes out to all the seniors, and especially Devin and guys out there like him,” Keowen said. “Since I’ve been here, his work ethic has picked up, and as it did, so did his confidence and skills. He’s done everything we’ve asked of him.
“Last year, there was a senior in front of him at first base. He played in the outfield some and continued to work. This is something none of us have ever seen or been through. Any other year, even with the injury, you would say, ‘No problem … you’ll play after the doctor clears you.’ ”
Like the other EA players, Lewis has heard one possible option that the LHSAA is considering: pushing a postseason tournament into June. He wonders how that could work, too.
Like many other seniors, he also ponders what might have been.
Lewis has a life plan that does not include baseball. He is ready to enter a program at nearby River Parishes Community College to get certified for a chemical plant job.
“I love baseball and I understand this may be my last year to play it,” Lewis said. “I was hoping that if I played well enough, some college would take a chance on me. That was my dream. Now I just want to play.”