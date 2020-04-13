BR.supplies.adv TS 30.jpg
Buy Now

Spc. Corey Baragona of the 139th Regional Supply Group of the Louisiana National Guard adds face masks to a pallet of personal protective equipment (PPE) for trucking to a nursing home, Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Dept. of Public Safety Warehouse in Baton Rouge, during response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

The following is a collection of critical information about coronavirus for East Baton Rouge Parish. This page will be updated daily.

Overview

Quarantine and stay at home guidelines

  • All residents should stay home and avoid unnecessary travel and other unnecessary activities. The order directs residents not to go to work unless they are providing essential services. More info.

Closure information

  • The following businesses are closed: all places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors; all personal care and grooming businesses; all malls, except for stores in a mall that have a direct outdoor entrance and exit that provide essential services and products. More info.

Events

  • Governor issued an emergency order prohibiting most gatherings of over 10 people. Church services are encouraged to be provided via live streaming. More info.

Status of local healthcare infrastructure

  • 1,000-plus positive tests for coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish and 50-plus deaths. Statewide, 20,000-plus positive cases and 800-plus deaths. Neither ventilator usage nor ICU bed availability has reached capacity in any part of the state. More info.

School updates

How to help

How to get help

  • Unemployment applications are being accepted at the state level. More info.

Public transportation

If you have questions about coronavirus, please email our newsroom at online@theadvocate.com.

Contact Katelyn Umholtz at kumholtz@theadvocate.com.

View comments