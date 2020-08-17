Eight more East Baton Rouge residents died over the weekend after contracting the coronavirus as deaths continue to surge in the capital region, a spike that was anticipated after confirmed cases began increasing rapidly several weeks ago.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office announced the latest deaths on its Facebook page Monday morning. That was after the office reported 13 deaths on Friday and nine on Wednesday.

This brings the parishwide death toll to 390 since the start of the pandemic.

Both cases and deaths had been trending downward in the Baton Rouge area following the initial statewide lockdown and widespread business closures. But that changed after the state started its economic reopening.

Data from the coroner's office shows that 10 people died on Aug. 11, which tied the previous record for the most deaths of East Baton Rouge residents reported in a single day. The last time that many deaths occurred in 24 hours was on April 17, not long after the pandemic arrived in Baton Rouge and before the impacts of business closures and mask mandates had been felt.

The eight new deaths announced Monday include five women and three men, ages 49 to 84. All victims had underlying medical conditions that made them especially susceptible to severe illness from COVID-19, officials said.

They all died in the hospital. Some had been admitted more than a month earlier while others had been hospitalized just a few days.

The Coroner's Office decided last week to start reporting death numbers more often to manage the workload and avoid a backlog until the current surge subsides, announcing the latest deaths on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for the time being.

Overall case numbers have started to decline statewide after a second peak in recent weeks. It's unclear whether that trend will persist as schools and universities continue reopening.

