Less than two weeks into the new school year, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system has instituted far-reaching changes aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

These include new requirements, approved Thursday, that all of its 6,000 employees must say whether they are vaccinated and participate in weekly testing for COVID-19 that starts Monday.

Employees have a little more time, until Sept. 15, to submit their vaccination status. If they say they are inoculated, they must provide proof.

The changes are a response to Louisiana’s fourth wave of the virus, driven by the more infectious delta variant. The surge has already overwhelmed the state’s health care system. It is also testing the ability of schools to keep kids safe.

On Friday, the school district released its first COVID case counts of the new school year. They show that the virus is off to a quick start.

The district counted 117 cases of individuals testing positive, leading to 980 quarantines. In a change from last year, the school system did not provide separate counts for students versus staff.

The counts cover only last week — Aug. 14 through Friday afternoon. They don’t include the two previous weeks, starting Aug. 2, when employees returned from summer break, and Aug. 11, when students returned.

Forty-one out 71 traditional district schools reported cases on campus. Three schools reported seven cases each: Park Forest Middle, Scotlandville High and Westdale Heights Academic Magnet. Thirteen schools reported just one case each on their campuses. Last year, the district did not regularly release school-level counts.

As far as quarantines, Liberty High had the most, with 152, followed by Scotlandville High with 98 and Southeast Middle with 81. Friday was the first time the school system has publicly reported on quarantines.

The district is excluding infected students and staff from its counts if it determines that those individuals contracted the virus off campus and schools were unaffected.

Next week’s report will likely show even more cases and quarantines. That’s because COVID testing is expanding dramatically and not necessarily because the virus’s spread in schools is any worse.

Starting Monday morning, dozens of medical professionals from a private lab will descend onto the 71 Baton Rouge campuses, swabbing children and adults alike for signs of the virus.

It’s part of the statewide kickoff of the “Smarter, Safer Schools” program overseen by the Louisiana Department of Health. The routine COVID testing is underwritten by $140 million in federal cash. Orion Laboratories in Baton Rouge is one of four labs across the state that will be providing schools free COVID screening.

Orion is visiting more than 150 schools across the Baton Rouge and Acadiana region next week, but the East Baton Rouge school system is one of its biggest clients. The new mandatory employee COVID testing means that partnership just became even bigger.

The School Board narrowly approved the new employee rules in a 5-3 vote after nearly nearly two hours of debate.

Employees were notified of the new requirements on Friday and given a link to a district webpage where they can upload their vaccination information as well as details about the COVID testing.

Parents also began receiving information Friday letting them know that their children can also get tested for COVID. That testing also starts Monday, depending on the school. For their children to participate, parents need to read and sign a special consent form. The districts also posted answers to frequently asked questions about the program.

Those who get tested will receive $25 a test, plus $10 for subsequent tests, provided they do at least three tests each month. Over the course of a school year that could add up to about $350 per participant. It’s akin to the money that those in clinical trials get paid to participate.

David Slaughter, Orion’s chief executive officer, said both students and school employees are eligible for the incentives. He said East Baton Rouge Parish’s decision to make testing mandatory for employees does not change that.

“We don’t care why they decided to get tested,” Slaughter said. “If they test, they get paid.”

The state's goal is for at least 20% student participation at any given school. That works out to about 7,000 of the school’s system’s 35,000 eligible students.

The 5,000-plus students in the district’s 14 Type 1 charters schools are not eligible. Those schools, however, can sign onto the program on their own; schools run by the Baton Rouge-based charter group CSAL Inc. have done just that. And Type 1 charters are also not subject to the new mandates for East Baton Rouge Parish school employees.

The newly approved rules for school employees are notably different than what Narcisse first announced on Aug. 5. He at first asked the board to mandate that all district employees “show proof of vaccination status or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing for those who cannot show proof of vaccination status regarding the COVID-19 virus."

Narcisse later quietly, but substantially, changed his proposal.

In an Aug. 13 memo, he asked the board “to require that all EBRPSS employees submit vaccination status and submit to weekly testing.”

The Advocate incorrectly reported on Thursday that Narcisse’s original version of the policy was approved, but later corrected the story to reflect the revised version.

The new version differs from the original in two important ways.

First, it requires all employees to undergo COVID testing whether they are vaccinated or not. The original proposal called for only the unvaccinated to get tested every week.

“Employees will be treated the same regardless of vaccination status,” board member Mark Bellue said, explaining the rationale behind the revised policy.

That change is also a recognition that vaccinated individuals can also get sick, so-called breakthrough infection, or can be asymptomatic but still pass the virus along to others.

The second big difference is in changing “proof of vaccination status” to just “vaccination status.” In so doing, Narcisse is allowing employees to simply say they haven’t been vaccinated — no proof needed.

By allowing unvaccinated employees to instead get tested each week, East Baton Rouge’s new rules are more forgiving than other school districts that have recently approved employee vaccine mandates.

For example, the Orleans Parish School Board on Thursday mandated that all district employees must be vaccinated. That edict, however, applies only to about 200 people. The bulk of Orleans school staffers, employed by independent charter schools, are under no such requirement.