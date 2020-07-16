Federal sites aimed at ramping up testing for the novel coronavirus in the Baton Rouge area will remain open until their allotment of 60,000 tests have been used, the governor said Thursday.

The four fixed sites and other mobile sites had been scheduled to be closed after Saturday, but Gov. John Bel Edwards said they will remain open and new sites will be added in Acadiana and Lake Charles.

Both areas of the state have seen sharp increases in cases in recent weeks in addition to the capital area.

Edwards made the announcement Thursday during an afternoon news conference where he warned the public that the impact of the July 4 holiday hasn't been fully felt yet but could be expected in coming days in new case numbers.

"I want to prepare people that there’s no reason to expect over the next several days or weeks, for us to see better numbers," Edwards said.

Since mid-June and the beginning of Phase 2, cases have been on a sharp upward trend that has also begun to stress hospital capacity and staffing. Hospital officials in Baton Rouge have said the increase caught them after they began to see more traditional patients who filled beds and used up staffing resources that had been more fully dedicated the virus in March and April.

Federal health officials told Edwards a few weeks ago that Baton Rouge would be one of three areas in the nation to receive a federal surge site because of the rising rate of positive cases to tests in the region.

Even as the state had increased testing, the elevated testing has uncovered an even greater percentage of positive cases than previously found. Such an increase in what's known as "positivity" can be a suggestion of increasing viral spread.

But as the testing sites have opened in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes, the sites haven't met the 5,000-test-per-day rate federal health officials had hoped for.