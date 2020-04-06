About two and a half weeks ago, as coronavirus spread through Louisiana and as hospitals responded to a surge in patients, Dane Caro tinkered with his 3D printer.

Caro had co-founded Anvil 3D. He hadn’t opened the company yet, but he had the means to print personal protective equipment for health care workers. Caro consulted his wife, Dr. Uyen Caro, a family medicine physician at Baton Rouge General Medical Center.

The couple wanted to help doctors and nurses as the U.S. faced a dwindling supply of protective equipment. Hospitals around the country had already reported shortages in masks, gowns and eye gear.

Together, the Caros developed a printable face shield. They found help from local organizations, including Cub Scout Pack 15, and have produced more than 300 copies, distributing the face shields to clinics, nursing homes and hospitals across Baton Rouge.

“I'm looking at my nurses and my staff,” said Uyen Caro, who works in the COVID-19 wing. “Now we're all masked up all the time.”

When Dane Caro began developing the face shields, staff at Baton Rouge General had started conserving and reusing masks. They braced for more patients, which are expected to come this month.

Caro found designs online. As he printed masks, he showed his wife the prototypes. She tried them on, testing for possible leaks. They tried printing N95 masks, but each one needed to be individually customized. The couple picked face shields, which are the most efficient PPE for mass production.

“There are tons of face shields online that people are working together to perfect,” Dane Caro said. “We went through them systematically and found the best one that could be the most effective.”

Once they settled on the design, the Caros partnered with local organizations to help produce the face shields. They found people online who owned 3D printers, and the school board in St. Mary Parish donated 2,600 transparency sheets.

Dane Caro organized a small network of 3D printers, sending the owners directions and printer filament. Cub Scout Pack 15 had bought a printer to make prosthetics appendages for children. The pack contributed about 40 face shields.

Caro collected the headbands while making dozens with his own printer. He and his wife snapped transparent sheets of plastic onto the headbands. With administrative approval, she distributed them throughout Baton Rouge General. She also delivered face shields to employees at clinics, small hospitals, nursing homes and dialysis centers. She brought some to Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

The shields have provided another layer of protection against coronavirus. Covering the entirety of one's face, the lightweight shields prevent healthcare workers from touching their goggles or adjusting their masks, which reduces the spread of germs.

“It's another barrier to protect us and have us wash our hands before we adjust or put any hands to our face,” Uyen Caro said.

As coronavirus continues to spread through Louisiana, Uyen and Dane Caro plan to produce more face shields. Dane Caro ordered more filament for his network of printers, and the couple started producing mask expanders to alleviate the discomfort of rubber latex straps worn during 12-hour shifts.

Whatever they make in the coming weeks, the Caros want to help prevent PPE shortages in hospitals and clinics around Baton Rouge.

“When a doctor marries a 3D printer and a pandemic occurs,” Uyen Caro said, laughing, “this is what you get.”