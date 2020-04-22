The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced educators, parents and coaches to get creative in ways they never imagined. University High softball coach Ashley Applegate is in that number.
With classes canceled for the remainder of the year, Applegate wanted to find a way to celebrate the utility player Hannah Ogea's decision to sign with South Alabama. Her solution? A parade of cars filled with teammates, coaches and other students that is set to drive past the Ogea home at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“Hannah is one of the players who has been with me since we started the program,” Applegate said. “Obviously, there can be no signing ceremony at school we would normally have. Hannah was a sixth grader when we started. It was important to find a way to celebrate her accomplishment.”
Ogea, the daughter of former LSU and Cleveland Indians pitcher Chad Ogea, played catcher and third base for the Class 3A Cubs. Credit Ogea for coming up with a way to make the celebration even bigger — she invited to baseball pitcher Lance Wade to celebrate his the fact that he has signed with Mississippi College.
“I think there will be tables set up in the front yard for them (Ogea and Wade),” Applegate explained. “And everyone will drive past. I know some of the girls and their parents are making signs. I’m glad we have a way to celebrate.”
JUCO moves
Brusly High two-sport standout Angel Bradford is set to play basketball for Baton Rouge Community College. Bradford, an all-state selection in basketball and softball, committed to the Bears of coach Paula Lee earlier this week.
Meanwhile, Zachary High’s Maverick McClure has committed to play baseball at Delgado Community College. McClure, the son of former LSU and Atlanta Falcons center Todd McClure, gave up football after sustaining multiple concussions.
Also bound for Delgado is Doyle boys basketball player John Barrios, who has already signed with the Dolphins. East Ascension's Hobert Grayson IV is another JUCO signee. Grayson signed with Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Lagarde, Duhon commit
Two girls basketball players who helped their teams win LHSAA titles last month, Aniya Lagarde and Madison Duhon, committed to different schools this week.
Lagarde, who played a key role in Lee High’s Division II title teams the last two seasons, committed to Memphis-based Rhodes. Duhon is bound for Louisiana College after helping Doyle win a Class 2A title.
Going the distance … at LSU
LSU has picked up cross country and track distance running commitments from three top local runners — Annie Fink of Runnels and two St. Joseph’s Academy runners, Isabelle Brown and Virginia Dirks.
Fink was the Gatorade Louisiana Runner of the Year and the All-Metro MVP last fall. Brown, the All-Metro MVP in 2018, missed much of last fall with an injury. Dirks and Brown were both top performers for the Class 5A champion Redstickers.
Signings, etc.
Jase Zachary has made history — becoming the first signee for the Denham Springs powerlifting program. Zachary, a competitor at 148.8 pounds, signed with Mississippi-based Blue Mountain College.
• St. Joseph’s Academy soccer player Madison Douget has signed with another Mississippi school, Belhaven University.
• Former Glen Oaks boys basketball player DJ McQuarter of Hinds Community College signed with Rider University.