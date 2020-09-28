LSU football fans were greeted by temperature checks, health screenings and a mountain of health measures, but while athletic department officials said Monday that fans followed many of protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic, mask-wearing inside the stadium needs to improve.

Ahead of the Tiger’s season opener Saturday, LSU announced several health and safety measures, including capping fan attendance to 25% capacity at Tiger Stadium, banning tailgating and requiring face-coverings for fans unless they were eating or drinking. Fans were also required to wear masks while entering the stadium.

Images captured by The Advocate and television broadcasts of Saturday’s game against Mississippi State show, in some cases, little mask-wearing among the more than 21,000 who attended, some even wearing their masks on their chin and neck.

LSU’s Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson said that he, too, noticed some fans removed their masks in the stands, but noted that many of them didn’t move from their assigned seats, which were physically distanced from other groups who went to the game together.

“We absolutely want our fans to wear masks in our stadium. It’s the mandate of the state,” he said. “We need to get better at wearing masks in the stadium.”

Still, Munson said he was pleased overall that fans wore masks when they went to the bathrooms or concession stands while also following many of the other protocols. The school also didn’t have to enforce its ban on tailgating because no one showed up to try to do so, he said.

Saturday’s game marked the largest gathering in Louisiana since the coronavirus pandemic intensified in March, and came days after Dr. Deborah Birx, one of the nation’s top doctors and coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, met with state and LSU officials.