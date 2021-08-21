The whole family looked forward to the balmy summer day when Demarcus Dunn and Francine James would tie the knot.

Aug. 14, the day they’d walk down the aisle, exchange vows and start a new chapter. Husband and wife.

Those hopes shattered on the eve of the wedding with Dunn’s death from COVID-19.He was 36.

The Baker Police Department — where Dunn rose through the ranks over the past several years to lieutenant — mourned the loss of a respected lawman, someone the city’s Mayor Darnell Waites called “a shining example for the community.”

Baker’s top cop, who shares a name and personal ties with Dunn, recalled his candor and warmth. “He wanted to show everybody what love can do in your life,” Chief Carl Dunn said on a recent morning. “What’s true, what’s genuine: that’s all he ever was.”

A father of three and former quarterback for the Baker High Buffaloes, Demarcus Dunn was known for his passion for sports, as well as the joy he found in passing it on to new generations as a football and basketball coach.

He channeled his law enforcement background into mentorship as well, spending much of his free time over the years working with kids as a D.A.R.E. officer.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Dunn received many awards throughout his military career, including a Global War on Terrorism medal and National Defense medal.

In 2016, as a Baker policeman, he was named Officer of the Year.

When his family gathered for a recent service to memorialize Dunn’s passing, hundreds of community members joined them.

To honor Dunn, the city invited the public to a celebration of life Friday at Bethany World Prayer Center.

Outside the service was a parked police car emblazoned in D.A.R.E. logos and adorned with balloons, teddy bears and sympathy cards. In the middle stood a black-and-white photograph of a smiling Dunn.

Meanwhile, inside the prayer hall, mourners recalled Dunn’s ability to keep smiling even when life got difficult.

“He was competitive in everything he did, but all he wanted to do was give back and show people a better way,” the Baker police chief said. “It didn’t matter what difficulties he went through. You were going to see him smiling. You were going to see him caring.”

Dunn never struggled to find the good in people, the chief said — he saw it right away. “Demarcus could have somebody under arrest for 10 counts of murder and he would come in and say ‘Chief, he’s a good dude,’” he joked.

Dunn’s cousin, Trina Dunn-Lindsey, said the two shared so many similar interests.

Both lost their fathers at a young age and remained close with their grandparents. Both graduated from Baker High School, albeit several years apart.

Both also loved football.

But while Dunn-Lindsey cheered for her alma mater Southern University, Dunn stayed loyal to Grambling State.

“His devotion to the things he loved and those he loved is a direct reflection of where he came from,” she said. “He came from this family … the Dunn family.”

As a child, Dunn watched his grandmother’s house the beating heart of the family, drawing friends and neighbors alike. And he saw his own mother effectively serve as surrogate parent to his classmates and friends.

As he grew older, Dunn took on a similar role with the children and youth in his community, his loved ones said, and he remained close with his many aunts, uncles and cousins.

“Anything he was involved in and everything he was about involved family,” Dunn-Lindsey said.

Johnnie Spears, a childhood friend and fellow coach, last spoke to Dunn just days before his death.

The BPD veteran seemed to be getting better, Spears said, and the two even talked about getting together with their children.

Then things took a turn for the worse.

“He was just speaking life into existence,” Spears said, “then I got a text message Friday evening (Aug. 13) saying he was gone.”

Dunn-Lindsey said her cousin’s death felt like “a Band-Aid … ripped off.” He touched so many lives, she reflected: those in his family, his community, his country.

“This one,” she said, “hurts so bad.”