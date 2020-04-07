When she’s not teaching from home, Kathrin McGregor is busy these days 3D-printing protective facial shields to protect medical professionals in Louisiana most exposed to the new coronavirus.
McGregor, who has taught at Shenandoah Elementary in Baton Rouge for 16 years, has been using a classroom 3D printer to churn out a key component of the shields: the visors that cover the eyebrows and hold up the shields.
With the help of volunteers who have connected via a Facebook group, these visors are attached to small sheets of clear plastic — a school in St. Mary Parish donated unused transparencies from an overhead projector.
“This is the product that people have been requesting the most that people don’t have the means to make,” McGregor said.
When schools across Louisiana closed March 13, McGregor said her husband, Michael, who works as a paraprofessional at Southeast Middle school, urged her to bring with her a lot of her technology-filled classroom home, including one of her 3D printers.
As they continued their school jobs from home, McGregor and her husband began looking for ways they could help those in need. Using a design created by someone in Romania, the couple began turning out visors at a rate of about one every 45 minutes.
While her students don’t have their own printers, McGregor said, she's been keeping them abreast of her doings by posting videoing herself at work and keeping a journal for students to read. She said she’s also been encouraging her kids to make their own fabric masks for home use as well as to write cards with encouraging words for health care workers on the front lines.
"It is an absolutely beautiful feeling to help those in need while staying at home where most of us feel disconnected to the larger community,” she said.