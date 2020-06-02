“All together now” may be a proper catch phrase as the East Baton Rouge Parish School System prepares for LHSAA summer workouts June 8 in the COVID-19 pandemic era.
With 13 high schools, EBR’s contingent is the largest among Baton Rouge metro area school systems. Workouts will not have a uniform schedule, but there will be a unified approach.
Athletic directors were given a tool that meshes LHSAA, National Federation of High Schools and Louisiana/state department of education Phase 2 re-opening guidelines during a Tuesday meeting. Workouts will be optional and locker rooms will not be used. Administrators learned coaches at each school will be offered COVID-19 testing free of charge.
“We’re not going to require our schools to do anything different than what is already out there,” said Lynn Williamson, EBR’s director of athletics and physical education. “What we did was compile all that information and put it in a PowerPoint presentation and other documents for our ADs and coaches to use.”
Williamson said coaches will be required to sign in at school each day and will also track their players. Each school will do temperature/health screenings with athletes daily. EBR high schools have until the end of the week to submit practice schedules that include all sports using school facilities each day so that gyms, weight rooms and other facilities are not overloaded, according to Williamson.
Since March when COVID-19 shut down schools, Williamson said all EBR schools and their athletic facilities have been deep cleaned. Hand sanitizer is being delivered for coaches and athletes to use. Coaches will be trained and assigned to use hospital grade cleaning wipes on all surfaces after each student’s use, including weights and benches. Williamson said EBR will stick by the Phase 1 level of 25% occupancy when using school weight rooms.
“It’s nothing that is earth-shattering,” Williamson said. “We want to make sure all the schools have the same guidelines to follow. We want the schools to do as much as possible with their athletes outside and keep them safe.”
Lorio new CPS AD
Dennis Lorio has been hired as the new athletic director at Central Private. The job provides a homecoming of sorts for the 68-year-old Lorio, who was the head football coach at CPS in 1979-81.
Lorio coached Thibodaux to the LHSAA's first Class 5A title in 1991. He later served as head football coach at several other schools, including Tara, University High and Morgan City.
Late last month, Central Private broke ground on a new school complex that will open in 2021-22. The Redhawks are set for their second LHSAA season this fall after being a part of the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools.
“I’m very happy to be back at Central Private and excited to be part of a school that is definitely on the upswing,” Lorio said.