New unemployment claims across Louisiana have continued to slow and dropped by 28.8% last week, while those continuing to receive jobless benefits nudged past the 326,000 mark.
There were 28,545 newly filed claims across the state for the week ending May 16, down from 40,125 new claims the week before, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
By comparison, only 2,296 initial claims were filed for the week ending May 18 last year.
The number of new claims being filed each week has been dropping steadily for the past month. At its peak, 102,172 people filed for unemployment the week ending April 4, following a mid-March state-imposed stay-at-home order that shutdown or restricted business activity to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. There was another spike of 91,923 claims for the week ending April 18. Since then first-time claims have been on the decline.
The state pays a maximum $247 per week for unemployment, with the federal government kicking in an additional $600 per week from a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress.
There are still 326,504 people across the state receiving unemployment checks as of May 16, up from 325,136 continuing claims the week before.
Every industry sector had fewer new unemployment claims and have been steadily dropping since March 21, records show.
More than 4,600 workers in accommodation and food services filed new claims.
That's a far cry from when 28,994 workers in that industry lost their jobs in the week ending March 21.
Another 3,320 in retail trade filed for unemployment, down from a peak of 13,297 workers filing for unemployment for the week ending April 4.
There were another 3,302 job losses in health care and social assistance, down from a peak of 13,250 new claims for the week ending April 4.