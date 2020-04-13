It's Monday. Again.

But don't let the Monday blues get you down. We certainly aren't with so many takeout choices available from our great area restaurants.

Here are three we're looking at today:

Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant

Let's put a little excitement into Monday by catching Catfish Jeannine over at Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant, 4335 Perkins Road. This dish comes with fried or grilled catfish served over crawfish etouffee and rice ($17.95) Or we could just order the crawfish etouffee ($14.95).

Check out the menu at philsoysterbar.com for other great choices.

Call (225) 924-3045 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. to place your takeout order.

Cocha

If you're looking to spice up your Monday with something really different, Cocha, 445 North Sixth St., is the place for you.

The restaurant is known for its new American fare and vegetarian/vegan dishes.

This week's takeout menu includes Indonesian Stir Fried Noodles made with rice noodles, broccoli, Maggie's Mushrooms shiitake mushrooms, carrots, green onions, seasonable vegetables, spicy lemongrass soy and peanut drizzle ($15).

Like the sound of those ingredients? We do. Find more great dishes at cochaBR.com. Place your takeout order by calling (225) 615-8826 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Sonny's BBQ

Do you say Sonny's ribs? We're in.

Sonny's BBQ, 12475 Florida Blvd., offers up some of the best thick, meaty ribs in town on its St. Louis Ribs plate, which comes with two sides and garlic bread or homemade cornbread.

And while you're checking out sonnysbbq.com for the rest of its scrumptious menu, here's something to think about: Sonnys will be giving 1,015 individually boxed meals to the medical staff in the Ochsner network in East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge parishes from April 14 to April 17. How cool is that?

In the meantime, you can place your take out order by calling (225) 272-5028 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.