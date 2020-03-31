The infection rate and death toll from the novel coronavirus climbed throughout the Baton Rouge area Tuesday amid concern there might not be enough lifesaving equipment available at hospitals if the situation grows worse.
State health officials listed three additional deaths Tuesday, pushing the number in the capital area to 23. The number of new cases climbed from 511 to 603 — an 18% increase. In East Baton Rouge Parish, the number of cases climbed from 188 to 228, an increase of 21%.
To help protect its workers, one of the largest health providers in the region expects employees to continue to use additional protective equipment as more people seek medical care.
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center CEO Scott Wester said about half of the Baton Rouge facility’s patients seeking care in the intensive care unit are using ventilators. He also expects a 10% to 15% increase in protective equipment medical staff use to prevent contracting COVID-19 as more people seek treatment.
Wester said about 19 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
It underscores a broader concern for hospitals grappling with more cases and concerns they may not have enough lifesaving devices if too many people flood into hospitals, as well as concerns about shortages in protective equipment that shield medical workers from getting sick.
In severe cases, the illness causes pneumonia that can prove fatal if it worsens and a patient isn’t able to breath on their own. The illness is especially fatal to the elderly and infirm.
Health officials also noted 40 long-term care facilities, mostly nursing homes, that were identified as “clusters” of the coronavirus, up from 28 the previous day.
Six of those facilities are in the Baton Rouge area and include: Chateau D'Ville Rehab and Retirement in Donaldsonville, Lakeview Manor Nursing Home in New Roads, and Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen, as well as Flannery Oaks Guest House, Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home and St. James Place, all in Baton Rouge.
Last week, a patient at the Port Allen facility died after contracting the virus. The facility’s administrator said Tuesday no other residents have experienced any symptoms.
Health officials define a cluster as an area with two or more cases that appear connected.
Testing for the illness also continued to ramp up in the region.
Our Lady of the Lake plans to open drive-thru coronavirus testing at its Walker campus. The testing site will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will only serve residents who arrive with a physician's order.
In Iberville Parish, which had 35 cases and three deaths as of Tuesday, officials announced plans to offer a similar testing site at the Ochsner Medical Complex in Plaquemine on April 8. Officials only had about 50 test kits and those with doctor’s orders can receive a test between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
While the Louisiana Department of Health on Tuesday listed nine deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish, the coroner listed 12, including a Mississippi resident who died in Baton Rouge hospital. There has been some lag time between when deaths are reported locally and when figures are disclosed by the state.