As Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards grapples with who should be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines after hospital workers and nursing home residents, he must contend with dozens of requests from interest groups, judges and lobbyists asking for him to put them at the front of the line.

Documents and emails sent to the Louisiana Department of Health show a wide swath of associations and other groups are lobbying the governor to prioritize them in the next phase of the vaccine.

The federal advisory panel that Edwards said he will follow on Sunday recommended people 75 and older and essential workers like firefighters, teachers and grocery store workers should be next in line for the vaccine.

For weeks, the governor has said he didn’t know who exactly would be next in line, as he awaited that guidance. But he also said regardless, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to the disease would be prioritized.

Asked which groups have requested vaccine priority last week, Edwards said “It would be easier to talk about the groups who have not sent requests. There’s tremendous interest in the vaccine.”

“It’s not that I don’t believe any groups are important,” he said. “They’re all important.”

Southwest Airlines wrote Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Courtney Phillips on Dec. 14 to ask her to “prioritize airline workers in the earliest part of Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.” Senior Vice President Jason Van Eaton wrote in the letter that airline workers are essential to the nation’s supply chain and come into close contact with other people.

Cheniere Energy, a Fortune 500 firm that operates a massive liquefied natural gas export facility in southwest Louisiana, told a lobbyist it is working with several national trade groups to make sure “critical infrastructure workers” are in line for the vaccine and “that LNG facility employees are included as ‘essential.’ The firm asked for clarity on whether Louisiana considered its workers critical infrastructure personnel.

Judges appear particularly eager to get vaccinated.

“I respectfully submit that including court personnel in the early phases of the vaccination plan would ensure that this vital part of our society continues to function and would significantly improve access to courts,” Brady O’Callaghan, president of the Louisiana District Judges Association, wrote in a letter to the governor. “If judges, clerks, interpreters, court reporters, bailiffs, and any other personnel who serve the public by direct interaction would be vaccinated, the risk to that personnel would be greatly diminished.”

All seven Louisiana Supreme Court Justices wrote a similar letter asking for vaccine priority. And Eastern District of Louisiana Judge Jannette Jolivette Brown, on behalf of all chief federal judges in Louisiana, asked an official with the state health department whether the judges will be included in phase 1B of the vaccine plan.

“Our colleagues in Texas, upon advice and counsel from Texas officials, sent a letter to Governor Abbot on Friday, formally requesting they be vaccinated in Phase 1(b). As I noted in my earlier email, it was communicated to us from the Administrative Office of Courts in Washington, D.C., that this was the intention of the CDC when establishing the phases,” Brown wrote. “...We need clarification on whether we need to do anything else to confirm we will be in the next batch of vaccine distribution in Louisiana.”

The American Bakers Association and a coalition of other food and beverage groups asked for priority access for their workers. Patient advocacy groups requested vaccines for people with varying ailments; the American Diabetes Association noted 434,000 Louisianans live with diabetes and asked for priority for those people because of their vulnerability. The National Chicken Council asked for priority for chicken industry workers, such as those in meat packing plants.

The American Sugar Cane League, a psychiatrist, other health workers, a medical transportation firm, a blood center and others made similar requests. Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain forwarded to the governor a request from Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, a multinational food processor, for vaccine priority for its workers.

In response, LDH Secretary Courtney Phillips said the state’s plans for who is next in line will “solidify” soon after the federal panel--the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP--makes its recommendations.

“In Louisiana, we intend to closely follow this priority plan as well as recommendations by the CDC,” she wrote.