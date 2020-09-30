Property owners in East Baton Rouge Parish will get a tax break this year after the parish school system inadvertently waited too long to decide whether to keep the rates where they were.

That means school millages in the parish will shrink from 43.45 to 41.25 mills when tax bills are sent out later this year. That’s a $15 break for a home assessed at $150,000 and a $35 break for a home assessed at $250,000.

The millage is subject to Louisiana’s homestead exemption, so the first $75,000 in value on the home is not taxed.

For the school system, though, that means foregoing an estimated $9.2 million in property tax revenue this year. That’s money that some school officials were banking on to offset an expected 8% decline in sales tax revenue thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, as well as shrinking state funding due to lower enrollment.

The property tax reduction could lead to cutbacks in educational services for public schoolchildren in the parish.

The tax break, however, will also ease the tax burden of property tax owners in the parish, many of whom are also struggling economically thanks to the pandemic.

Every four years, including this year, local assessors reassess the value of property in Louisiana. Once that reassessment is finished, local governments have to decide whether to lower the property tax rates (roll back) or keep the rates at their current levels (roll forward) and reap the benefits of higher property values.

East Baton Rouge School Board votes to 'roll forward' property tax millages, reaping additional $5 million The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday agreed to maintain property tax rates at current levels, resulting in an estimated $5 mil…

In 2016, the last reassessment year, the School Board voted to roll forward millages and was expected to do so again this year. But when the item came up at the Sept. 17 board meeting, the board got stuck on dueling interpretations of state law — whether lowering those rates now would bar the board from increasing them a year from now or whether they’d have to wait as many as four years to do that.

The board opted to delay a vote, with the idea that the legal issue could be clarified in the meantime. It turned out to be a fateful decision.

Votes on rolling forward millages, however, requires 30 days of advance public notice in the form of paying for an advertisement in the “local journal,” in this case The Advocate. A delay meant the board couldn’t consider the issue again until late October at earliest.

Kelly Lopez, the chief financial adviser for the school system, was clearly unhappy with the delay and worried about the tight timetable. The reassessment process was not finished until early August, longer than it has in year’s past, leaving less time to set millage rates.

But when questioned on Sept. 17, Lopez suggested that the board had until the end of October to have a final vote.

Why East Baton Rouge property owners will get a little tax help, thanks to BREC Property owners in East Baton Rouge Parish will receive some relief on their tax bills after the city-parish's parks and recreation system opt…

“So we’re clear that we do have time if we defer it?” asked board member Mark Bellue before the vote to delay a month.

“We’re going to try. I’m going to call the Legislative Auditor tomorrow,” Lopez responded.

“Millage is tricky. There are a lot of rules,” she added.

The next morning, Sept. 18, Lopez called both the parish Assessor’s office and the Legislative Auditor’s office and got some bad news: She shared that news later that morning in an email sent to School Board members.

“We will be unable to have another vote due to the timing issue,” Lopez wrote.

It turns out, the board had far less time than Lopez indicated the night before.

“The Assessor’s office must have all information, approved by the Legislative Auditor’s office, by the second week in October,” she wrote. “Because of their timeline, we would not have 30 days to complete the entire process.”

She said that the loss in property tax revenue will affect both the current 2020-21 fiscal year, as well as the 2021-22 fiscal year, which starts July 1.

Here's why East Baton Rouge Parish is delaying the school tax vote for another month The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will wait a month before setting property tax rates for this year while it clarifies whether lowering…

Lopez, however, was able to get an answer to the legal dispute that tripped up the board the night before.

“Per the Legislative Auditor, we can roll forward the millages for the 2022 calendar year,” Lopez said.

That means the board can restore millage rates to 43.45 mills a year from now and won’t have to wait until 2024, as school system attorneys had suggested.