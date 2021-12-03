BR.wildldhvaccine.112221 01 mw.JPG

Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the importance of vaccinating children during the Louisiana Department of Health's vaccine event for children at Quarters in Baton Rouge, La., on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

 PHOTO BY MORGAN WERTHER

As questions swirl over what the newly discovered omicron variant of COVID-19 will mean for the pandemic in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. to offer the public updates on the state's response. 

Though hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Louisiana remain low, the state continues to lag the much of the nation in its vaccine uptake, fueling concerns that a fifth, deadly surge could be around the corner. 

Public health officials are encouraging all adults six months out from receiving their last COVID-19 jab to get a booster shot, especially with the large gatherings that are expected during the holiday season. 

Follow along for live updates from the press conference. 

