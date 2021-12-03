As questions swirl over what the newly discovered omicron variant of COVID-19 will mean for the pandemic in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. to offer the public updates on the state's response.
Though hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Louisiana remain low, the state continues to lag the much of the nation in its vaccine uptake, fueling concerns that a fifth, deadly surge could be around the corner.
Public health officials are encouraging all adults six months out from receiving their last COVID-19 jab to get a booster shot, especially with the large gatherings that are expected during the holiday season.
Follow along for live updates from the press conference.