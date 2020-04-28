Of the 432 new antibody tests Baton Rouge General has conducted on the public so far, 4.4 percent have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the health system said Tuesday.

While health experts caution that a more rigorous study with a representative sample is necessary, they say these results suggest the virus is much more widespread than testing has so far indicated.

“Qualitatively, these data suggest that a significant portion of our community has been exposed to the virus compared to just the case counts,” said Dr. Rebecca Christofferson, a professor of pathobiological sciences at LSU's School of Veterinary Medicine.

Most of the testing in Louisiana has used nasal or throat swabs and can only confirm if the person tested has an active case of COVID-19, the deadly disease the coronavirus causes. The state has reported 27,286 confirmed cases to date.

The newer antibody tests, also known as serology tests, are different. They rely on a blood draw and look for specific proteins — known as antibodies — that the immune system creates to fight off the disease.

Crucially, they can detect whether a person has had the virus even if that person did not get sick or has gotten over COVID-19.

Dr. Susanne Straif-Bourgeois, a former assistant state epidemiologist and current assistant professor at LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans, said this kind of testing will eventually help answer how far the disease has spread — but that testing will need to be much more widespread. She said the cases currently reported are only the tip of the iceberg.

Straif-Bourgeois said at least 60% of the population would need to gain immunity from the virus — through infection or vaccination — before a herd immunity, in which the virus can't easily spread from person-to-person, would develop.

Though the serology tests are in high demand, experts caution that a positive test does not mean a person is immune or won't catch the virus again.

“This is a new pathogen to a lot of people, including scientists. We’re still trying to learn what it means if you have positive antibodies,” Dr. Christofferson said. "We don't know enough yet to say that its a sign of protection."

Baton Rouge General was among the first to roll out antibody testing to the public in Louisiana when it began offering a test developed by the Mayo Clinic last Wednesday at two of its Express Care locations.

And on Friday, Patient Plus Urgent Care, which has five walk-in clinics across Baton Rouge, began offering an antibody test developed by its Austin-based partner Clinical Pathology Laboratories.

Ochsner Health plans to roll out antibody testing to the public beginning in May.

Raymond Allmon wasn't the least bit surprised when he found out Saturday that a coronavirus antibody test he took at Express Care came back positive.

Allmon, 43, spent the last weeks of January battling what he later learned were the tell-tale symptoms of COVID-19: chills, fevers, and a cough so strong it shook his body.

He said he lost 15 pounds from a loss of appetite and diarrhea.

It can take between eight and 14 days for an individual's immune system to attack the virus and develop antibodies, so officials said patients should not seek out the test unless it has been at least 10 days since developing symptoms or coming in contact with someone with coronavirus.

The demand for antibody testing has exploded in recent weeks and the market has been flooded by more than 100 tests, though the FDA has only given their seal of approval to four.

The test Baton Rouge General is using was developed by the Mayo Clinic, which the hospital described as "one of the most robustly validated tests" available, with a 98.6% specificity. That means the test turns up roughly one false positive result for every 100 true positive cases.

But scientists warn that not all tests are alike and that most aren't accurate enough to confirm whether an individual has been exposed to the virus.

Dr. Rubin Patel, the CEO of Patient Plus Urgent Care, said earlier on in the crisis they were offered a pinprick antibody test that had been rushed to market, but they ultimately decided against using it to prioritize quality over a speed. They later learned that the test was discontinued for inaccuracies.

"We wanted to make sure the test was quality and testing process was efficient versus trying to be the first one to the public," Patel said.

Straif-Bourgeois, who recently advised Governor John Bel Edwards on his stay-at-home order, said there are still too many questions to answer before antibody testing can be reliably used to make public policy decisions.

“There’s so much uncertainty, so many different tests, and again, what does it really mean to have antibodies?” Straif-Bourgeois said.