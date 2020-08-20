Leaders in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system are “very, very eager” to shift from virtual-only to partial in-person instruction, but the superintendent said she’s not ready yet to say when that will be.

“We can only do that with the determination that it’s safe for our children,” said Superintendent Leslie Brown.

The school system, which last year had 41,637 students, making it the second-largest traditional school district in Louisiana, backed off plans to open up the 2020-21 school year in person as the state saw a resurgence of cases of the novel coronavirus. Instead, since Aug. 10, Baton Rouge public schools have operated strictly online and plan to continue that way until the day after Labor Day at the earliest.

Brown is saying she plans to decide when that return date will be by Sept. 1.

Brown spoke at the “Meet the Superintendent Virtual Town Hall Meeting,” which was held around noon, and sponsored by the nonprofit group, Volunteers in Public Schools, or VIPS. Brown also plans to speak about the topic at the parish School Board, which is being held virtually starting at 5 p.m.

“Our goal is to get students back in school beginning with our youngest learners,” Brown told the VIPS audience.

So, elementary-level children would come back in a hybrid fashion, going to school in person just two days a week and spending the rest of the working learning at home. Older students would return at some point after that.

As to when to come back, Brown said she wants to see that the community spread of coronavirus is decreasing.

“East Baton Rouge should be seeing declining cases over a 10-to-14 day period,” she said.

Other COVID factors she’s watching are the number of cases overall local as well as hospital capacity. Other factors including whether schools have all the personal protective equipment they need, transportation and adequate staffing.

+22 No in-person school in Baton Rouge until September; virtual learning starts Aug. 10 The East Baton Rouge school system has formally retreated from plans to open the new school year with in-person instruction, announcing Wednes…

Concerns about having enough staff were part of what led Brown to postpone the start of in-person instruction in the first place.

“We want to make sure we our best and brightest are in front of your children,” Brown said.