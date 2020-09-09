The public face of Louisiana's pandemic response announced to his staff Wednesday that he would leave his job at the end of the month to spend more time with his family.
Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the Louisiana Department of Health's Office of Public Health, is resigning for personal reasons, according to spokesperson Aly Neel.
"We know it was a very tough decision for him to make, and he will be sorely missed at LDH," she said.
Billioux has been a visible figure in the state's fight against the coronavirus, offering advice on policies to keep the virus at bay. The news comes as Gov. John Bel Edwards is poised to make a decision regarding whether Louisiana will move to a third phase of reopening its economy.