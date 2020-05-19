After months of work on a platform to track coronavirus in the state of Florida, Rebekah Jones says she was fired after refusing a request from the state's Department of Health, according to a report from USA Today.
Jones holds masters of science degrees in geography and mass communication from LSU, and until recently served as geospatial analyst and Geographic Information System manager for the Florida DPH.
She was removed from her position on May 5, eventually being fired. The cause, she said, was her refusal to "manually change data to drum up support for the plan to reopen," according to the report.
Jones said she was single-handedly responsible for creating four dashboards to report the state's coronavirus data in two languages, including six maps accounting for dozens of variables to research the pandemic's impact in Florida.
The Florida Department of Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA Today.
